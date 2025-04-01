“I thought it’d be a big deal, but I was a bit taken aback by just how much of a big deal it was”: Noel Gallagher finally speaks about Oasis ticket chaos

It’s been seven months since the announcement that Oasis were reforming, the ensuing bunfight for tickets and the whole controversy over ‘dynamic’ pricing. But now Noel Gallagher has finally broken his silence about that whole debacle.

It comes in a new interview he’s given to the esteemed photographer and fellow Manchester City fan, Kevin Cummins, for his book Oasis: The Masterplan. In it, the guitarist said that the sheer scale of the demand for tickets surprised him.

“I thought it’d be a big deal, but I was a bit taken aback by just how much of a big deal it was,” he said.

Cummins also asked him what his favourite Oasis song is. “Can I have more than one? ‘Supersonic’, ‘Some Might Say’, ‘Live Forever’ and ‘Rock’n’Roll Star,” Noel replied.

Oasis - Some Might Say (Official HD Remastered Video) - YouTube Watch On

It marks the first public statement by Noel since the reunion was confirmed. Neither Gallagher has given an interview with any media outlet recently. This seems to be a deliberate policy to preserve the brothers’ detente, according to Liam, anyway.

“We don’t want to do interviews coz we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship,” he posted on Twitter/ X last October.

Meanwhile, we’re still no closer to finding out who else will be lining up alongside Noel and Liam come July. Last month ‘sources working closely with close the band’ suggested the reformed Oasis would include Andy Bell on bass, both Gem Archer and Bonehead on guitars with stalwart session musician Joey Waronker (who’s played with REM and Beck) filling in on drums. But none of those four have been confirmed as yet.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The band start their Live ‘25 reunion tour in Cardiff Principality Stadium on Friday 4 July. By then it will be almost sixteen years since the Gallaghers were last on stage together.