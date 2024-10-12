“We’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship”: Liam Gallagher on why there’ll be no Oasis reunion interviews

One thing that’s been missing from the Oasis reunion thus far has been any joint interviews with both Noel and Liam Gallagher. There was no big press conference initially, and there have been no sit downs with TV, press or indeed any media outlet.

Well, get used to it. According to Liam, that’s how he and Noel are going to handle the reunion. Why? Because they don’t want to answer “intrusive” questions.

“We don’t want to do interviews coz we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship,” posted Liam on Twitter/X yesterday (Oct. 10). When a fan cheekily responded with a little flattery, saying “I think Noel doesn’t want to do interviews with you because you’re funnier,” Liam merely responded, “RESPEK.”

Later when another fan asked about a potential joint interview, the 52 year old singer replied: “Can’t be arsed,” adding “we’re not doing any” and “they ain’t getting 1.”

The idea that these two seasoned media operators wouldn’t able to handle ‘intrusive’ questions is quite frankly, ridiculous. Is their rapprochement really that fragile? Or is Liam’s ‘can’t be arsed’ stance closer to the truth? I mean, it’s not as if they need publicity to shift tickets.

Nevertheless, you have to say it’s disappointing. As anyone who has ever interviewed either of them - together or separately - knows, Noel and Liam are a journalist’s dream. Funny and candid in an era when pop stars are trained to reveal little but bland platitudes, the Gallaghers are the last of their breed: born stars who probably came out of the womb with pull quotes.

This is a pair whose first interview with NME in 1994 - which deteriorated into an argument over who was most ‘rock n’ roll’ - was released as a single and reached Number 52 during peak Oasismania in late 1995. You can’t quite imagine that happening with, say, The Killers.

There’s no doubt about it, the Oasis reunion is going to be that little bit less exciting without interviews.

Meanwhile the tour keeps expanding. Australian dates have added to the brothers’ itinerary with shows pencilled in for Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on October 31 and Sydney’s Accor Stadium on November 7. “People of the land down under. You better run – you better take cover… We are coming. You are most welcome. Oasis will tour Australia in 2025!” the band’s Twitter/X account announced earlier this week.