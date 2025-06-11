"They’ve got 13 songs they’re happy with and they are discussing when they can release it”: The Rolling Stones are busy recording a new album in London

Fans disappointed by the rumoured but ultimately scotched plans for a UK and European Rolling Stones tour this year – which would have potentially been their last ever – will take heart at the news that the band are currently in the studio working on new material.

In fact, following the apparent cancellation of summer tour plans (and a no-show at this year’s upcoming Glastonbury), it seems that the band have chosen to spend more than the night together and have got back to the day job – making records.

According to UK newspaper The Sun, the band have been encamped at London’s Metropolis Studio since April and are once again working with Andrew Watt the producer of their last album, Hackney Diamonds. released in October 2023 and exclusively toured across the States in 2024.

The band last played the UK in 2022 as part of their Sixty tour, celebrating their 60 years in the business, but only played three UK dates (at Liverpool’s Anfield ground and London’s Hyde Park) as part of a larger Euro jaunt.

The hope had been, therefore, for a summer Stones tour (rumoured to have been extended residency at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) that didn’t come to pass with insiders blaming “complications with venues and travel as well as existing commitments”.

As to when and if The Stones will tour ever again is something fans will doubtless now be pondering, but a new album in the meantime will doubtless hit the spot.

You can’t always get what you want

“Mick, Keith and Ronnie have been secretly recording their new record with their drummer Steve Jordan,” a source told The Sun. "They’ve got 13 songs they’re happy with and they are discussing when they can release it.”

Richards has been staying at London’s Dorchester during the sessions, being a short(ish) jaunt down Brompton Road to Metropolis’ Chiswick base.

“Keith loves The Dorchester. It’s costing him a packet to stay there but it’s perfect for him,” blabbed the insider.

It’s not yet known when the entire new album will see the light of day but plans are already afoot for the band to release a remastered edition of their 1976 album Black and Blue, to mark the 50th anniversary of Ronnie Wood joining the band.

The new version will contain two new tracks, most likely from the in-progress London sessions.