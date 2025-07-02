Why wait for Prime Day when Thomann's massive Music Days sale will save you up to 65% off big brands right now?

The Prime Day music deals are just around the corner, but why wait until July 8th when Thomann is already throwing a massive sale? In case you hadn't heard, Amazon's flagship sale is a four-day extravaganza this year, but Thomann has just dropped a sale that is sure to rival it, especially if you're a musician. For a limited time, you can score up to 65% off hundreds of musical products.

Whether you're just starting your musical journey or you're a seasoned pro, now’s the perfect moment to snag that dream instrument or gear you've been eyeing for ages. Seriously, from Gretsch drums to ESP guitars, Native Instruments MIDI keyboards to Technics DJ Turntables, the options are downright jaw-dropping.

Let’s dive into the goodies we’ve hand-picked just for you.

Thomann Music Days: Up to 65% off!

From now until July 22, you can score up to 65% off on hundreds of products across every category. Whether you're a beginner, a pro musician, or somewhere in between, there has never been a better time to grab a bargain.

First up, feast your eyes on the radical ESP LTD Arrow BKM, a blacked-out metal beast featuring a fierce single EMG 81 humbucker, an EMG TKO kill switch, and a Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo. With 47% off, this bad boy is now yours for just £679.

If you’re after something more classic, the Fender Standard Strat might be more up your street. Discounted by a generous 15%, this affordable beauty is now only £432. Get those iconic spanky Strat tones without putting a big dent in your wallet.

Now, let’s talk home studio essentials. The Arturia KeyLab MkII 49 is a must-have, and guess what? It has a whopping 47% off right now. Our glowing review hailed it as “a premium quality keyboard and controller” ideal for both DAW and live performances. Don’t miss your chance to scoop up this gem for just £261.

Looking for a versatile condenser microphone that can do it all? The Warm Audio WA-14 is where it’s at. Currently available with an 11% discount, this high-quality condenser mic features a large diaphragm brass capsule that mimics the legendary sound of a C414. Whether you’re tracking vocals or capturing acoustic guitars, this mic is sure to deliver.

And let’s not forget the stunning Gretsch Catalina drum kit in Maple Walnut Glaze. With 18% off, you can grab this classic-sounding kit for just £695, talk about a steal.

Now, that's just a small selection of what's available - there’s so much more waiting for you in this epic sale. We encourage you to check out the Thomann site and see what goodies you can uncover yourself. You have until July 22 to get involved.