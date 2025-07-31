“Delving into the lush, the infinite, and the experimental”: IK Multimedia launches new reverb plugin module

IK Multimedia has launched a new reverb plug-in module which it claims goes, “into new dimensions of sound and texture.”

Part of the T-RackS 6 plugin universe, the plugin, called Prism Reverb, is said to deliver more than other effects modules. IK is claiming it has been “developed for sound designers, producers, and guitarists to push beyond ‘beautiful washes’, allowing them to shape infinite, evolving textures with depth and creative freedom.”

“Traditional shimmer reverbs end at beautiful; T-Racks 6 Prism Reverb transcends this by delving into the lush, the infinite, and the experimental,” they explain. “Every control is designed to inspire, offering tools to create reverb textures that breathe, dance, and evolve in ways no other reverb can.”

The plugin has size and diffusion controls, which allow users to shape everything from tight, focused spaces to vast ambient environments. Integrated into this is a modulation section and two pitch shifters that mean you can fine tune to a hundredth of a semitone.

There’s also a feedback engine that controls the shimmer's intensity and tone, with a feedback pitch switch that toggles pitch shifting in and out of a loop, and a flip that switches stereo channels, thus enhancing spatial depth.

So there’s loads to play with here, whether you’re a guitarist looking for some shoegazery effects or a producer wanting to add a certain spatial breadth to your mix.

Like previous T-RackS 6 plug in processors, Prism Reverb is compatible with both Mac and PC. It also supports all the major plug in formats: Audio Units, VST 3 and AAX.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are three flavours of the module. The T-RackS 6 Prism, the T-RackS 6 MAX with Prism Reverb and the Total Studio 5 Max with Prism Reverb. Prices are between $/€79.99 for the former, going up to $/€149.99 for the Total Studio 5.

You pays your money, you takes your choice...

For more information head over to the IK website here.