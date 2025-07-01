$1,200 off one of the best guitar synths on the market is a deal too good to ignore in Sweetwater's epic 4th of July sale

Well, that's the 4th of July sales here - and there’s plenty on offer for musicians! For Independence Day 2025, we’ve seen most of the bigger music retailers dishing out serious discounts on everything from digital pianos and studio headphones to beginner electric guitars and electronic drum sets, and Sweetwater is the latest to join the fold, as they offer up to 60% off big-name brands.

With everyone feeling the pinch right now, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to manage our bills while still finding the funds to continue pursuing our hobbies. This epic 4th of July sale could be the best opportunity yet to make your music-making budget stretch that little bit further.

So, if you can’t wait for next week’s Prime Day music deals bonanza, or you’re looking for discounts similar to those usually reserved for the Black Friday music deals later in the year, now could be the time to shop.

We’ve rounded up our favourite deals of the sale below to make finding the very best savings a little easier. Let’s take a look.

Sweetwater: Fourth of July Sale

For a limited time, guitarists can score an impressive up to 60% off a massive range of gear, from instant savings on big-name brands, rebates, Certified Open Box deals, and a whole lot more.

Kickstarting our list is the mind-blowingly awesome Boss EURUS GS-1! This beauty blends an electric guitar with a synthesizer to unlock a treasure trove of polyphonic sounds with just a quick flip of a switch. Say goodbye to extra pedals and fancy pickup systems - this guitar lets you dive into a whole new world of expressive synth sounds effortlessly. And guess what? It’s currently rock-bottom, with a jaw-dropping $1,200 off the original price!

Next up, let’s give some love to the gorgeous Sire Larry Carlton T7 FM, which has just had its price cut by a sweet $100! This guitar is the fruit of a collaboration with the legendary Grammy-winning guitarist, featuring a classic T-style body, modern design flair, and outstanding playability.

I can’t help but gush over Guild guitars - especially the fabulous Starfire III hollowbody. With its delightful retro vibe, incredible playability, and killer tone, this gem is a steal at just $799, marking a fantastic $400 off!

But wait, it's not all about guitars, there's plenty of other deals to be had too. There's currently a whopping $499 off the Alesis Strata Prime Expanded. This version is a seven-piece kit with 6 cymbals (hi-hat inclusive), and a supremely powerful touchscreen module with an incredible library of BFD-derived sounds and kits. For us, this is the be-all end-all e-drumming solution, with I/O to die for.

