Guitar Center's epic Memorial Day sale offers unbeatable deals, including $419 off a Gibson Les Paul Standard!

Memorial Day is nearly upon us! Even though the event itself isn't until Monday, 26 May, the Memorial Day music sales have already kicked in over at Guitar Center, with deals well and truly flowing. Right now, you can score up to 35% off a raft of great gear from some of the biggest names in the business, including Fender, Gibson, Roland, and AKG, so we implore you to make the most of this Guitar Center Memorial Day sale.
Guitar Center has discounted hundreds of products, ranging from electronic drum sets, MIDI keyboards, and audio interfaces to electric guitars, acoustic guitars, and accessories, so you'll have to forgive us for not covering everything. Below you'll find our hand-picked favourites from across the sale.
Guitar Center Memorial Day sale: Save up to 35%
Save some serious cash at Guitar Center. Until May 29th, you can save up to 35% on a wide range of guitar gear from big names like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Blackstar, and more. So, whether your rig needs an upgrade or you'd just like something new, GC is where it's at this Memorial Day.
First of all, there's a whopping $419 off the stunning Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s. This retro throwback delivers stellar vintage tones with a seriously chunky neck and outstanding finishing. Not a Les Paul fan? Well, you'll want to check out the gorgeous limited edition HSS Fender Player Strat. Now with a sizable $180 discount, this humbucker-equipped Strat is fiercely versatile and a total steal at this price.
Now, it's not just guitarists who are looked after in this deal. Guitar Center has drummers covered with $60 off the price of the Roland TD-07KV, as well as $100 off the ridiculously popular Yamaha P-125ABLB digital piano.
Guitar Center is also offering special Memorial Day financing for those who want to buy their favourite gear in smaller instalments. These deals and offers are live until 28 May, so if there's something you're after, don't delay.
