“It’s been on stage with everyone from Deep Purple to Janet Jackson. It kind of blows me away that people ever responded in that way”: PRS reworks Mark Lettieri’s signature Fiore as super-versatile dual-humbucker model with serial/parallel switching

It has been five years since PRS Guitars and Mark Lettieri teamed up for the Fiore, and with its top-tier build and its versatility, the HSS bolt-on signature guitar has been a huge hit.

But it’s 2025, PRS’s 40th anniversary, time moves on, and it was time for a refresh, and PRS has duly delivered, reworking the Fiore as a dual-humbucker electric guitar for those players who liked the original but whose sound is, well, more humbucker-orientated. And that cohort includes Lettieri, too.

Yes, we might think of him as a single-cut maverick, especially when he’s playing funk guitar, but he’s always fancied a piece of the McCarty 594, and here he can have his cake and eat it, too.

“While I’m not necessarily associated with double humbucker guitars, they do play a pretty important role in my tonal arsenal as a recording musician,” he says Lettieri. “Actually, it is kind of a big part of my sound, and I’ve always been a big fan of the PRS McCarty 594. I’ve always loved that guitar, and I thought, ‘Well, it might be fun to try that platform with the Fiore.’”

The Fiore HH is offered with gloss and satin finishes. Your gloss finish options comprise Sunflower, Sugar Moon, Amaryllis and Sunflower, while the satin models are finished in Black Hyacinth, Metallic Midnight, Red Apple Metallic and Sunflower.

But just because these come with a pair of Fiore humbuckers doesn’t mean you don’t have options. We’ve got series and parallel switching on tap, courtesy of a pair of individual tone controls with a push/pull function.

This, allied to the three-way blade-style pickup selector, gives you eight core tones. PRS has also swapped out the 10” radius maple fingerboard for rosewood, but the brand's trademark birds still count out the frets.

Elsewhere, it’s largely the Fiore that we know and love, which is to say it has the solid swamp ash doublecut body, the bolt-on maple neck with Lettieri’s signature profile, the 2-point steel tremolo and vintage-style locking tuners.

The floral logo on the truss rod cover (and the etched neck plate) indicates that this is Lettieri’s design, but he wants other players to impress their identity upon it. That’s what it was made to do.

“I wanted to make a guitar that was my guitar, but I also wanted to have a guitar that was your guitar, for your music, for your sound,” he says, adding that the popularity of the model blows his mind. “It’s been on stage with everyone from Deep Purple to Janet Jackson. It kind of blows me away that people ever responded in that way, and I’m of course, incredibly grateful to see how people are playing it and loving it, and incorporating it into their music.”

The PRS Fiore HH Mark Lettieri is available now priced £2,499/$2,649 for the satin model, £2,699/$2,849 for gloss.

It ships in a premium gig bag and you can see more of it over at PRS Guitars.