“It’s a guitar that brings high-end performance within reach for everyone”: PRS announces huge SE lineup update, teaming up with Herman Li to bring top-tier shred to the masses with the Chleo SE

PRS Guitars has announced a huge refresh of its SE line, updating the build of the Hollowbody electric guitars, making them “fully PRS,” expanding the David Grissom signature lineup with fresh finishes for the DGT Standard and converting his tube amp into a 1x12 combo, and it has just announced a SE CE 24 Standard Satin with a stop-tail – officially one of two PRS electric guitars under $500, i.e. as affordable as the high-end brand gets.

But headlining this launch – surely – is the unveiling of the SE Chleo, Herman Li’s build-for-shred signature guitar, which is now offered at a more accessible price, with many of the same features. That’s right, you have the Fishman Fluence Signature Series Omniforce Herman Li HSH electric guitar pickups, the same multi-voiced switching system giving you the same 13 core tone combinations.

“We set out to create the best affordable guitar that delivers a unique combination of effortless playability, outstanding craftsmanship, and versatile tonal range,” says the DragonForce guitarist. “It combines modern innovations with classic style, giving players the tools they need to create everything from classic tones to cutting edge new sounds.”

And this SE Chleo is a heck of a lot cheaper than the limited edition US Chleo launched some months back. That was £7,099/$6,850 street, limited to 200 units, y’know, kind of a big investment for serious shredders and/or PRS collectors with deep pockets. At £1,899/$1,999 is no one’s idea of a cheap electric guitar but then, as Li reminds us, it is still a pro-quality instrument. This is the one you can take out gigging without worrying about getting a ding in the finish.

“The SE Chleo proves that a world-class instrument doesn’t have to break the bank – it’s a guitar that brings high-end performance within reach for everyone,” he says.

SE Chleo | Herman Li Signature | PRS Guitars - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of finishes, you now have three to choose from. There is the original Orchid Dusk, Mantis Glow, and Charcoal Purple Burst, gold hardware as standard, and that hardware includes a Floyd Rose 1000 Series Tremolo.

Other details that are pretty neat include the 20” radius ebony fingerboard, inlaid with dragons – hey, more deadly than birds – and those cutaways… There’s a lot of upper-fret access there. And that neck shape, well, we have yet to get our hands on it but it is going to be quick, quick, quick.

What’s next? A PRS for $499, that’s what. It is the same all-mahogany SE CE 24 Standard Satin as you know and love, the 85/15 “S” humbuckers with that push/pull tone control for on-demand single-coil snap – only this time it comes with a stoptail.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) (Image credit: PRS Guitars) (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Staying on the all-mahogany theme, the DGT Standard presents us with a more affordable and straightforward version of Grissom’s signature model. It is being offered in McCarty Burst and Vintage Cherry, and if you want something to play that through then now’s the time, because the Texan virtuoso’s signature 15-watt guitar amp is now an all-tube combo.

It, too, is a single-channel affair but with ample tone-shaping capabilities; 3-band EQ, Presence, Top Cut, Reverb, Tremolo, plus Boost and Bright Switches. A footswitch (sold separately) lets you control all this remotely.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

You can set up the DGT's Bright switch so that is on, off, or, and we particularly like this idea for soloing, only active when the boost is active. Grissom says the 1x12 combo gives it a slightly difference voice (though there is an external speaker output if you wish to expand your rig).

“I’m very excited the DGT 15 is now available as a combo amp! With a tweak to the circuit and a lot of work on the cabinet design, the combo has a tight, robust low end and a slightly more open tone than the head/cab version, all in a lightweight 1x12 combo format,” says Grissom.

DGT 15 Combo Amplifier | Demo | PRS Guitars - YouTube Watch On

PRS has also been doing some refinements in the back office, updating the build on the SE Hollowbody guitars so that that the centre section is cut from solid mahogany.

This is the kind of thing they can do now their partnership with Cor-Tek on the SE line is maturing, and it means the SE Hollowbody is “fully PRS” – made like their US counterparts.

SE Hollowbody II Piezo | Demo | PRS Guitars - YouTube Watch On

For more details, head over to PRS Guitars.