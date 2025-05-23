I wish these Memorial Day software deals had been around when I mixed my new EP - save up to 90% off Waves, Native Instruments, and Positive Grid plugins

For the past few months, I've been sitting in my home studio, tirelessly mixing my band's debut EP - a punk-fueled concept album about the end of the world. Now that it's done and released, I can't help but feel a little shortchanged. Now retailers have started slashing the prices of software - where were these deals a month ago when I really needed them? I guess I'll have them installed and ready to go for the next release.



If you’re looking to expand your own library of music-making plugins, the Memorial Day music deals are a fantastic opportunity to score some great software at reduced prices. Now, with so much on offer, you might find yourself spending hours browsing through software storefronts to discover the best plugins for your mixes and end up overwhelmed and confused. Well, don't worry, I'm here to help.

If you head over to Waves, you'll find 2 Plugins for $59.99 or 4 Plugins for $99.99, as part of its Memorial Sale. Now, the offer does exclude Curves AQ, Sync Vx, Abbey Road Studio 3, Clarity Vx Pro & DeReverb Pro, and other select products, but there are plenty of plugins on offer. Elsewhere, Native Instruments is currently running its Sound Of Summer sale, and heavy discounts are applied to many of its titles.

I’ve curated my top software deals, all of which have been personally tested by our team or are ones I frequently use myself, and each is currently available at a significant discount. If you’re aiming to maximise your investment in quality software, these plugins are the way to go.

Editor's picks

Waves Platinum Bundle: was US$1,999, now US$199

Packing 67 bundles into one all-encompassing package, the Waves Platinum Bundle is the perfect place to start your producing journey. Bought individually at full price, they'd total a massive $1,999, but a ginormous 90% discount brings them back into reach of the majority of music makers out there.

Native Instruments Komplete 15: was £539 now £269.50 at Native Instruments NI’s longstanding software bundle series has really benefited from the company’s merger with iZotope and Plugin Alliance. The combination of NI big hitters Kontakt 8, Massive X and Guitar Rig 7, alongside iZotope’s excellent Ozone 11 mastering suite, plus a generous crop of effects and sampled instruments, makes for a really well-rounded package that’s very tempting given the 50% discount. For our money, the Standard package is the sweet spot value-wise, but the more expansive Ultimate and Collector’s Edition bundles are also 50% off.

Scheps Parallel Particles: Was $129, now $34.99

Another Andrew Scheps signature model, the Scheps Parallel Particles plugin is a brilliant option for enhancing the vibe of a particular instrument that isn't quite cutting it in the mix. Based on Scheps' parallel processing tools, it's a fantastic quick fix for any instrument you like be it a synth bassline, a shaker, or a lead part that needs an extra push to the front. We found it incredibly easy to use thanks to the simple interface and it's one of our top choice saturation plugins.

Native Instruments Traktor Pro 4: was £149 now £99.34 at Native Instruments Native Instruments recently gave its DJ software a long-needed overhaul. New features include AI stem separation, flexible beat grids and a fun mini drum machine. Overall, v4 has a well-rounded feature set and smart-looking interface. Its best feature, however, is that, unlike many DJ apps, there’s no subscription or paid add-ons involved.

Scheps Omni Channel: Was $149, now $39.99

We've used the Scheps Omni Channel on pretty much every instrument at some point, whether adding a light touch of vibe or totally transforming the properties of a track. It's a 5-module channel strip that features preamp, EQ, de-essing, compressor, and gating, making it a proper Swiss-army knife tool for your productions. There are loads of great presets built into it that make a good starting point for beginners, and if you know your stuff, plenty of options to tweak and shape your sounds.

Renaissance Bass: Was $79.99, now $39.99

More commonly known as R-Bass, Waves Renaissance Bass is an essential tool for any producer, and we, among many, many music producers have been using it for years. It may be old but its algorithm is still one of the best in the business for adding richness and punch to instruments in the low end. Whether you want your kick drum to stand out more or you want the bassline with some added rumble, R-Bass is a simple yet indispensable tool for music production.