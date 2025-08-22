“Back At It”: Are the rump Jane’s Addiction recording an album without Perry Farrell?
No clues as to what name they might use
It’s almost a year now since Jane’s Addiction’s reunion skidded to a very messy end on stage in Boston in the shape of a physical altercation between Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro. But it’s increasingly looking like the remaining three members have been in the studio working on a project together.
Over the past week, Navarro, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins have each posted on social media that they’ve been in the studio with producer Robert Adam Stephenson. Initially, Navarro posted a pic of himself and Stephenson in a studio with the caption: "Good to reconnect and visit with my old pal @robertadamstevenson."
Then a second post, shared by both Avery and Stephenson featured a camera focusing on a computer as music played. This time the caption read: “the boys”.
Finally, earlier this week, Navarro, Avery and Perkins all shared a photo of them in the studio together with Stephenson, with the caption: “Back at it”.
The trio are clearly recording something. The question is what it might be and under what name will it be eventually released. It’s unthinkable that they would use the Jane’s Addiction banner – Perry Farrell would likely sue.
Navarro, Perkins and then Jane’s bassist Chris Chaney have recorded together and released an album with Skycycle vocalist Steve Isaacs as The Panic Channel. But given that their only album, 2006’s One, flopped, it’s unlikely that they would use it again.
Until there is some official announcement, we’ll be none the wiser. Fans will surely be pleased though that Navarro, Perkins and Avery are - for the moment, at least - clearly sticking together as a musical unit.
