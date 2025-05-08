Calling all synth heads, Thomann just dropped the sale of the year with up to 80% off models from Moog, Behringer, Arturia and more

News
By published

For a limited time you can score substantial discounts on hardware and software synths, MIDI controllers, drum machines, sequencers and so much more

Thomann Synth Days
(Image credit: Behringer)

Alright, synth heads, get ready to plug in and power up! Thomann is throwing down the gauntlet with their epic Synth Days sale, and your studio - and your wallet - is about to get seriously happy. Whether you're a modular maestro, a vintage synth lover, or just dipping your toes into this sonic wonderland, Thomann’s Synth Days have got you covered. We’re talking up to a whopping 80% off on synths and studio gear! Yes, you read that right.

From May 8th to May 18th, you can snag some serious bargains on the biggest names in the world of synth. So, whether you're a patching wizard, a MIDI manipulator, or simply a dreamer of sonic landscapes, dive headfirst into Thomann's Synth Days.  

Now, with so many products on offer, we know it can get a little overwhelming. That’s why we’ve handpicked a few of our favourite deals from across this massive sale. Here are the items we’d be buying if we were looking to restock our studio. 

Thomann Synth Days 2025: Up to 80% off

Thomann Synth Days 2025: Up to 80% off
Thomann's Synth Days sale offers up to 80% off on synths and studio gear. The sale runs from May 8th to May 18th. It's an opportunity for musicians and producers to expand their setup with deals on a wide range of equipment, with brands such as Moog, Arturia, Soma, Behringer, and more included. 

View Deal

First up is the awesome Soma Laboratory Pulsar-23, which is down from £1,750 to only £1,499. In our glowing review, we had high praise for this clever little synth, saying “the Pulsar-23 is pretty eccentric, but it’s also one of the most powerful, creative and inspiring instruments on the market right now.” 

Next, we need to give a shout-out to the popular Behringer MonoPoly, which sees a generous 10% discount applied. Behringer bills this as “a MonoPoly for the 21st century,” but it sticks pretty closely to the original blueprint of the Korg classic. There are four VCOs, each with a choice of four waveshapes, a 24 dB vintage filter, dedicated filter, and VCA ADSR envelopes and dual analogue LFOs.

Lastly, we have the Korg Minilogue XD, in a stylish inverted colourway. The Minilogue expertly bundles the Prologue’s four biggest features, Multi-Engine, user osc/effect import, filter-drive, and stereo effects, into a compact, affordable form - and we absolutely love it. 

Of course, there is much more to explore in this ginormous sale, so we implore you to take a look for yourself. 

Looking for more synth advice? Our buyer's guides are here to help

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site - but that's not all I do. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. My gear reviews have been published in prominent publications, including Total Guitar and Future Music magazine, as well as Guitar World.com. I've also had the privilege of interviewing everyone from Slash to Yungblud, as well as members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Fever 333 and many more. 

I have a massive passion for anything that makes a sound, particularly guitars, pianos, and recording equipment. In a previous life, I worked in music retail, giving advice on all aspects of music creation and selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars, entire PA systems, and ukuleles. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay and I have plenty of experience working in various venues around Scotland.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about synths

Phase8, Korg’s ‘acoustic synth’, is finally confirmed for release, and it looks and sounds awesome

Superbooth 2025 live: all the latest synth news from Berlin, as it happens

Novation's Launch Control XL 3 boasts updated hardware and sleek new design, along with MIDI connectivity for DAWless music-makers
See more latest
Most Popular
launch control xl 3
Novation's Launch Control XL 3 boasts updated hardware and sleek new design, along with MIDI connectivity for DAWless music-makers
Korg Phase8
Phase8, Korg’s ‘acoustic synth’, is finally confirmed for release, and it looks and sounds awesome
Superbooth live
Superbooth 2025 live: all the latest synth news from Berlin, as it happens
moog synth
"True to the Moog legacy and innovative spirit of Dr. Robert Moog": Moog unveils new $899 analogue monosynth, Messenger
Andrew Weatherall
“Musical equipment does not appreciate being stored away... please keep creating, pushing boundaries”: 12 pieces of Andy Weatherall’s studio gear are now up for auction
EVH Gear Wolfgang Special TOM: featuring an EVH compensated bridge and tailpeice w/ fine tuners – and gold hardware – this Special offers a fuss-free and stable twist on Eddie Van Halen&#039;s electric guitar design
“The neck is carved and rolled to Eddie Van Halen’s exacting specifications”: An EVH electric guitar with fixed bridge and fine tuners? The Wolfgang Special TOM is one classy no-fuss speed machine
Lemmy Kilmister
"He’s still in my dreams two or three times a week, getting on my case about something": Motörhead’s Phil Campbell prepares to unveil an 8ft bronze of his bandmate, Lemmy Kilmister
1010music Bento
“Designed to replace your laptop and become the brain of your setup”: Bento is an all-in-one DAW in a box that does 'everything 1010music users have been asking for'
Jackson Pro Plus Pure Metal Series: the new limited range strips the Soloist, Rhoads and Kelly down with a single Fishman bridge humbucker, Floyd Rose and black finishes as standard
“This beast of a guitar is built for speed, equipped for domination”: Jackson refreshes three classics as stripped down single-pickup shred machines – meet the limited edition Pro Plus Pure Metal range
Victory The Deputy Lunchbox Head: the British amp company has made its portable 25W head even more portable/
“Why is there no amp that can do a really nice clean, and a really nice gain-y tone, with a reverb on it?”: Victory satisfies Pete Honore’s tone cravings and rehouses his Deputy tube amp in a portable lunchbox format