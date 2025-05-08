Calling all synth heads, Thomann just dropped the sale of the year with up to 80% off models from Moog, Behringer, Arturia and more

Alright, synth heads, get ready to plug in and power up! Thomann is throwing down the gauntlet with their epic Synth Days sale, and your studio - and your wallet - is about to get seriously happy. Whether you're a modular maestro, a vintage synth lover, or just dipping your toes into this sonic wonderland, Thomann’s Synth Days have got you covered. We’re talking up to a whopping 80% off on synths and studio gear! Yes, you read that right.

From May 8th to May 18th, you can snag some serious bargains on the biggest names in the world of synth. So, whether you're a patching wizard, a MIDI manipulator, or simply a dreamer of sonic landscapes, dive headfirst into Thomann's Synth Days.

Now, with so many products on offer, we know it can get a little overwhelming. That’s why we’ve handpicked a few of our favourite deals from across this massive sale. Here are the items we’d be buying if we were looking to restock our studio.

Thomann Synth Days 2025: Up to 80% off

Thomann's Synth Days sale offers up to 80% off on synths and studio gear. The sale runs from May 8th to May 18th. It's an opportunity for musicians and producers to expand their setup with deals on a wide range of equipment, with brands such as Moog, Arturia, Soma, Behringer, and more included.

First up is the awesome Soma Laboratory Pulsar-23, which is down from £1,750 to only £1,499 . In our glowing review , we had high praise for this clever little synth, saying “the Pulsar-23 is pretty eccentric, but it’s also one of the most powerful, creative and inspiring instruments on the market right now.”

Next, we need to give a shout-out to the popular Behringer MonoPoly, which sees a generous 10% discount applied . Behringer bills this as “a MonoPoly for the 21st century,” but it sticks pretty closely to the original blueprint of the Korg classic. There are four VCOs, each with a choice of four waveshapes, a 24 dB vintage filter, dedicated filter, and VCA ADSR envelopes and dual analogue LFOs.

Lastly, we have the Korg Minilogue XD, in a stylish inverted colourway . The Minilogue expertly bundles the Prologue’s four biggest features, Multi-Engine, user osc/effect import, filter-drive, and stereo effects, into a compact, affordable form - and we absolutely love it.

Of course, there is much more to explore in this ginormous sale, so we implore you to take a look for yourself.

