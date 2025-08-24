“Liminal is set in the borderlands between song and non-song (or ‘nong’ as we call it)": Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe’s new album in their own words

Brian Eno has announced he has a new album out in October, Liminal, the third in his trilogy of collaborations with the artist and activist Beatie Wolfe.

Liminal follows Luminal and Lateral, which arrived as a double album in June. How is the new one different? Apparently, whilst Luminal was ‘dream’ music, and Lateral ‘space’ music, Liminal is ‘dark matter music’.

Confused? Well, the duo explain more in a statement: “Liminal stands at the point of convergence between Lateral and Luminal. If Lateral is a kind of landscape painting, a sonic place, Luminal is a dream-like awakening, a feeling space.

"Liminal, the newest addition, is a hybrid of the two, a strange new land with a human living and feeling its way through its mysterious spaces.”

“Liminal is set in the borderlands between song and non-song (or ‘nong’ as we call it), where the listener is exploring an intimate and unfamiliar new sonic world, as yet unclaimed, and still ambiguous.”

Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe - The Last To Know (Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

The pair have shared two new tracks (or should that be two nongs) onto Youtube. The Last To Know is a vocal, whilstRinging Ocean is an instrumental.

Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe - Ringing Ocean (Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

Liminal will be released in a number of formats, including eco-friendly CD, black bio-vinyl and translucent rose biovinyl, if that’s your thing.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, the Together For Palestine concert that Eno has booked for Wembley Arena on September 17 now has a confirmed line up.

The event, which will raise money for the charity Choose Love that works with aid groups working in Gaza, boasts a suitably diverse bill that includes Damon Albarn, King Krule, Bastille, Jamie xx, Hot Chip, James Blake and Paloma Faith.