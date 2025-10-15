"It felt fitting to broadcast it into the unknown, into dark matter": Brian Eno to beam his new album into space tonight

Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe will broadcast their recently released collaborative project Liminal into space tonight with the help of a Nobel Prize-winning physicist.

Liminal will be beamed into the stars with the assistance of Dr. Robert Wilson, transmitted through a 50-foot tall microwave horn antenna that played a decisive role in providing evidence for the Big Bang Theory. Located in Crawford Hill, New Jersey, Holmdel Horn Antenna was instrumental in Wilson's discovery of cosmic microwave background radiation in 1964.

Holmdel Horn Antenna (Image credit: Press)

Eno and Wolfe's album, Liminal, is the third in a series that includes Luminal and Lateral, two projects respectively described by the duo as "dream music" and "space music". "This music, to us, feels like an exploration of new territories, imagining future worlds that we want to live in," Eno said in a statement. "And so it felt fitting to broadcast it into the unknown, into dark matter."

Released October 10 via Verve, Liminal has been accompanied by the release of three singles, Ringing Ocean, The Last to Know, and most recently Procession, featuring a video from Orfeo Tagiuri (embedded below).

READ MORE (Image credit: Caroline Lessire) Meet Valery Vermeulen, the scientist and producer turning black holes into music

“﻿Liminal stands at the point of convergence between Lateral and Luminal,” the duo said in a statement. “If Lateral is a kind of landscape painting, a sonic place, Luminal is a dreamlike awakening, a feeling space. Liminal, the newest addition, is a hybrid of the two, a strange new land with a human living and feeling its way through its mysterious spaces.”

Neither Eno nor Wolfe are strangers to the extraterrestrial: Wolfe has already broadcast a previous project into space, transmitting her album Raw Space via the Holmdel Horn in 2019. One of Eno's most cherished releases, of course, is Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks, an album originally conceived as the soundtrack to a documentary film about the Apollo space program.

Read our interview with Brian Eno from earlier this year.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors