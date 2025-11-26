"It's not just another recreation of the Jupiter-8": Cherry Audio goes "beyond Jupiter" with the Mercury-8 soft synth

Barely a month seems to pass without the release of another software emulation of a classic synthesizer from the good folks over at Cherry Audio – this year alone, we've seen the California-based developer turn out recreations of the Korg Trident and KR-55, Crumar Spirit, EDP Wasp and ARP Odyssey.

It seems that Cherry Audio has saved the best 'til last this year, however, as the company announces the release of Mercury-8, its long-awaited software emulation of the legendary Roland Jupiter-8 polysynth.

Described as a "faithful replication" of the original hardware, Mercury-8 nonetheless implements a handful of modernized features that augment its creative potential. "Mercury-8 is not just another recreation of the legendary classic synthesizer," reads a press release from Cherry Audio. "It transforms one of the greatest analogue synths of all time into a fresh and inspiring tool for today’s musicians and producers."

Mercury-8's virtual analogue synth engine leverages "advanced circuit and behavioural modelling" to deliver its take on the Jupiter-8 sound, integrating analogue drift and aging controls to more effectively capture the vintage vibes we all know and love. Multi-voice modes allow for per-voice variations in pitch, filtering, panning and envelopes to introduce additional analogue-style character.

READ MORE (Image credit: Cherry Audio) Cherry Audio Mercury-6 review

Expanding the polyphony of the original, Mercury-8's dual-layer architecture allows for 16 polyphonic voices per sound layer, each of which can be split or stacked across the keyboard. Analogue-modelled high- and low-pass filters imitate the curves of the original synth and offer a choice of 12dB and 24dB slopes in true Jupiter fashion, and modulation capabilities have been bolstered by a four-slot modulation matrix with 25 sources and 43 destinations.

What's more, Cherry Audio has implemented a powerful effects engine made up of three independent effects chains that can each host up to five effects from a selection of 20, including new chorus, pan and pulse effects alongside flanger, compressor, reverb, delay, distortion, ring mod and EQ. And there's a syncable and transposable arpeggiator onboard, along with a 16x4 polyphonic step sequencer per layer.

Mercury-8 ships with a selection of 600 "out of this world" presets, including recreations of the Jupiter-8's original bank of 64 factory patches. If you're lucky enough to own a MIDI-modded Jupiter-8 retrofitted by Encore Electronics, you're even able to import and export patch data via SysEx between software and hardware.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mercury-8 is available for macOS and Windows in AU/VST/VST3/AAX formats, and is priced at €69/$69. The plugin is also available as part of the company's Synth Stack 6 collection, which bundles 36 instruments worth a combined $1,687 together for only $599.

Find out more on Cherry Audio's website or watch a comprehensive walkthrough video below.