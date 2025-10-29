"This synth remains one of the rarest and most revered instruments in music history": Korg launches Collection 6 with PS-3300 and Trinity emulations

Korg has expanded its catalogue of virtual instruments with the release of Collection 6, a newly-updated version of its suite of software recreations of classic Korg synths.

Korg launched its Legacy Collection over two decades ago, placing sought-after synthesizers like the the MS-20 and Polysix in our DAWs. Since then, the Collection has enlarged to encompass emulations of everything from the ARP 2600 to the microKorg, and the sixth edition brings three more eagerly anticipated instruments to the party.

Korg Collection 6 features emulations of the Korg Trinity, PS-3300 and SGX Piano module from the Korg Kronos. The main draw here is the PS-3300, a beastly, historic polysynth from the late '70s that Korg describes as "one of the rarest and most revered in music history". They're not wrong: only 50 of these monster synths were ever made before Korg decided to reissue the PS-3300 in 2024.

The PS-3300 was an immensely powerful instrument, a semi-modular analogue synth with 144 independent voices and a three-layered architecture. Korg has meticulously recreated the circuitry of the original synth via its Component Modeling Technology (CMT), while bringing modern enhancements such as MIDI control and preset storage. What's more, you can import programs from the PS-3300 reissue – though if you've forked out $13,000 for that, we're not sure why you're using the software version.

Korg is giving you a choice of filters, letting you swap out the PS-3300's "gentlemanly" filter for an emulation of the filter from the notoriously ungentlemanly MS-20.

There's also bolstered modulation capabilities, DAW tempo sync functionality, expanded pitch range and an ensemble effect nabbed from the PS-3100 and PS-3200. A total of 31 effect types are available to be loaded into the synth's three insert slots.

Also new in Collection 6 is an emulation of the Korg Trinity, overseen by the original Trinity developers and released in celebration of the instrument's 30th anniversary.

Equipped with a faithful recreation of the Advanced Combined Control Synthesis System (ACCESS) PCM-based sound engine and modelled D/A converters, it's armed with more than 2000 ready-to-use presets that cover the entire original sample library and all four available expansions.

Joining the Trinity in Collection 6 is SGX-2, an acoustic piano instrument based on the SGX-2 Premium Piano Engine from Korg's Kronos and Nautilus workstations. This delivers a collection of five concert grand pianos (German Grand, Japanese Grand, Italian Grand, Japanese Small Grand and Japanese Upright) meticulously sampled with up to 12 velocity layers per key.

Korg Collection 6 is currently available a discounted price of $299, and you can buy individual titles separately: Trinity is priced at $149, PS-3300 at $99, and SGX-2 at $99. Existing owners can upgrade to Collection 6 for a discount.

Head over to Korg's website to find out more.