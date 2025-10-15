Yamaha's MODX M synth squeezes the power of the Montage M into a more affordable package
MODX M brings the AN-X analogue modelling engine from its high-end sibling to a new workstation synth and successor to the MODX+
Yamaha has announced the release of the MODX M Series, an updated version of the company's mid-tier MODX+ workstation synth that integrates features from the high-end Montage M, including the AN-X virtual analogue modelling engine.
The AN-X sound engine is 12-voice polyphonic and powered by three oscillators, capable of producing five waveforms (Saw1, Saw2, Square, Triangle and Sine). Two filters are on board with a choice of 10 filter types, and AN-X offers waveshaping, wavefolding, ring mod, PWM and FM, alongside voltage drift and aging settings that introduce a vintage-style sound.
MODX M now features three sound engines: the new AN-X engine joins the sample-based AWM2 and FM-based FM-X engines found in its predecessor, which are both 128-voice polyphonic. AWM2 has been expanded with 5GB of additional wave memory, along with 1.9GB of user memory for custom waveforms and samples, giving you all of the AWM2 sounds found on the Montage M.
The effects engine is largely the same as the MODX+, aside from the addition of a new VCM rotary speaker emulation. This is joined by a vast collection of processors that spans reverbs, delays, distortion, compression and modulation alongside lo-fi effects, amp and tape simulation.
MODX M also inherits MODX+'s modulation engine, which combines Motion Control sequences and envelope followers to introduce movement to patches and patterns. The synth's Super Knob, which has been upgraded with an additional knob position button, can be used as a macro controller to control dozens of modulations with a single gesture.
The synth's interface has been updated with more physical controls and improved usability, bringing four additional faders, six knobs under the screen and dedicated buttons for Part and Scene selection. MODX M has also been equipped with a 4-in/10-out USB audio interface that supports MIDI 2.0.
Yamaha has also announced a new version of its ESP (Expanded Softsynth Plugin), previously only available for Montage M, which brings the synth engines from the MODX M to your DAW and allows you to create and edit MODX M presets on your machine. ESP is scheduled for release in early 2026.
MODX M is available in 61-, 76- and 88-key models named M6, M7 and M8. M6 and M7 feature Yamaha's new semi-weighted FSB keyboard and M8 is equipped with the premium GHS hammer-action keyboard. Prices are copied below.
Find out more on Yamaha's website or check out a sound demo below.
- MODX M6 61-key: $1299/£1190/€1349
- MODX M7 76-key: $1599/£1444/€1649
- MODX M8 88-key: $1790/£1629/€1849
