"We've completely reimagined what's possible in a compact controller": Akai unveils MPK Mini IV with pitch and mod wheels, new keybed and full-size MIDI output

Five years on from the release of the MPK Mini Mk3 , Akai Professional has unveiled the next generation of its compact MIDI controller keyboard: MPK Mini IV.

A major update that Akai is describing as the “most substantial redesign” in the series’ history, MPK Mini IV introduces pitch and modulation wheels, revamps the keybed and pads, adds a 5-pin MIDI output and USB-C connection and bundles the controller with a new software instrument that features more than 1,000 presets.

Among Mini IV's array of upgrades, the headline is the pitch and mod wheels, which replace the four-way joystick found on the Mk3. MPK Mini's strongest competitors, Arturia's Minilab and Novation's Launchkey Mini, both have touch strips for pitch bend and modulation, so the wheels are a welcome addition, even if they're arguably not quite the "industry first at this price point" that Akai is claiming they are.

The wheels are joined by an updated 3rd-gen 25-key keybed that reportedly offers “enhanced expressiveness” and eight velocity-sensitive RGB backlit pads that Akai says are more responsive than those found on the Mk3. Rounding things off in the control department are eight assignable rotary knobs.

Mini IV swaps out Mk3’s monochrome OLED display for a full-colour version and introduces a transport section for hands-on control over essential DAW functions – the controller ships with pre-made scripts for Ableton Live, Logic Pro, FL Studio, Bitwig, and Cubase. There are new Scale and Chord Modes for staying in key and building chord progressions, and the arpeggiator has been equipped with three new modes, including an intriguingly named Mutate function.

(Image credit: inMusic)

(Image credit: inMusic)

With the release of Mini IV, Akai is introducing Studio Instrument Collection, a new software instrument that features 1,000 sounds from brands across the inMusic family, including Moog, AIR and Akai themselves. You’ll also get a license for Live Lite 12, a cut-down version of Ableton’s flagship DAW.

What’s more, Mini IV brings a full-size 5-pin DIN MIDI output, making the controller a far more versatile tool for integrating with DAWless setups and external gear. There’s also a USB-C port in place of Mk3’s USB-B connection, and a sustain pedal jack. The controller is available in two colourways: a standard black and red finish and a retro grey that’s reminiscent of classic MPCs.

"The MPK Mini IV embodies our commitment to empowering creators of all skill levels with professional-grade tools," said Akai Pro’s Andy Mac. "We've completely reimagined what's possible in a compact controller — delivering tactile, expressive controls; instant access to premium sounds; and true portability at an accessible price point. It’s designed to inspire creativity from the moment you plug it in."

All that for under $100 makes MPK Mini IV a serious contender for the best cheap MIDI keyboard on the market. This is a proper update, bringing many of the most desirable features of the pricier MPK Mini Plus to its 25-key sibling, and making a budget controller that was already among the most appealing options in its price bracket even more of a tempting proposition.

The Akai Professional MPK Mini IV is available now for $99/€109.99/£94.99. Find out more on Akai's website.