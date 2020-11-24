M-Audio’s Oxygen Pro MIDI keyboards offer smart features and “maximum control”

M-Audio has been producing Oxygen-branded MIDI keyboards for the best part of two decades, and now there’s a new range of them: Oxygen Pro. This comprises 25-, 49-, 61 and mini key versions, all of which promise to give you “maximum control” of plugin instruments and DAW.
All models are USB-powered and have an OLED screen, smart chord and smart scale features, auto-mapping, an arpeggiator and note repeat. The Oxygen Pro 25, 49, and 61 all have 16 RGB backlit velocity-sensitive pads, nine assignable faders (excluding the Pro 25), eight assignable knobs and a 5-pin MIDI output; the Oxygen Pro Mini is more compact and gives you eight performance pads, four knobs and four faders.
The auto-mapping features apply not only to a range of DAWs - MPC Beats, Pro Tools, Ableton Live, Logic Pro, Studio One and Steinberg Cubase - but also the bundled Air Music Tech virtual instruments ((Velvet, Mini Grand, Vacuum, Boom, DB-33 and Xpand!2).
The Smart Chord option, meanwhile, enables you to play full chords from a single key press, while Smart Key locks the keys to a selected scale so that you can’t play any ‘wrong’ notes.
The Oxygen Pro series is shipping now, with prices as follows: Oxygen Pro Mini, £99.99; Oxygen Pro 25, £154.99; Oxygen Pro 49, £189.99; Oxygen Pro 61, £224.99.
Find out more on the M-Audio website.
M-Audio Oxygen Pro specs
- Best-in-class, velocity-sensitive, semi-weighted keys with aftertouch and assignable zones
- (16) RGB, backlit, assignable, velocity-sensitive pads with Note Repeat for beat production, cliplaunching, and more (8 for Mini)
- (8) assignable knobs for controlling virtual instruments, mix plugins, DAW controls and more (4 for Mini)
- Preset and DAW buttons for auto-mapped DAW controls & plugin parameters
- Smart Chord mode enables playing of enharmonic or custom chord voicings
- Smart Scale mode eliminates wrong notes making it easy to craft a perfect song
- Arpeggiator with Type, Octave, Gate and Swing controls
- Ergonomically designed pitch and modulation wheels & ¼-inch sustain pedal input
- USB-MIDI connection and 5-pin MIDI Output for controlling external MIDI gear
- Intuitive layout featuring an OLED screen for quick control edits
- Includes MIDI editor software and a complete software production package