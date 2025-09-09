"The iLoud Precision MKII redefines what's possible in modern monitoring": IK Multimedia upgrades its pro-level studio monitors with redesigned hardware and enhanced room correction

Launched in 2022, IK Multimedia's iLoud Precision monitors marked the company's entrance into the world of professional studio monitors, following on from the success of the iLoud Micro Monitor, a firm favourite amongst bedroom producers and home recording enthusiasts.

Today, the Italian brand unveils the second generation of iLoud Precision, upgrading the monitors with redesigned hardware and new mounting options and promising "unparalleled accuracy" thanks to the newly-updated ARC X room correction and calibration software.

Like the previous generation, the iLoud Precision range comprises three models: two two-way active monitors with 5" and 6" drivers, and an MTM model with a three-way design featuring dual 5" drivers.

All models in the iLoud Precision line boast a redesigned 1.5" tweeter, benefitting from ultra-lightweight construction and graphene reinforcement for improved transparency and reduced distortion. The monitors deliver a frequency response within +/- 1dB accuracy from 45Hz to 30kHz, extending down to 37Hz at -4dB.

iLoud Precision has also been bolstered by an improved enclosure that IK Multimedia tells us provides enhanced sonic clarity and transient response, while new built-in fixing mounts and dedicated metal brackets (sold separately) will make it easier to mount the monitors and adjust positioning, especially in immersive multi-channel mixing environments.

"With unmatched transparency, precision, accuracy, and advanced calibration tools, the iLoud Precision MKII redefines what's possible in modern monitoring, enabling users to create more efficiently, finish with confidence, and trust their audio," reads a press release from IK Multimedia.

IK Multimedia's ARC system compensates for the acoustics of the room or studio that the monitors are placed in by analyzing its acoustic profile using a measurement microphone, identifying problematic frequencies and adjusting their output accordingly. This is designed to deliver the kind of neutral and reliable frequency response you'd experience in an acoustically treated studio.

Replacing the existing ARC 4 and X-Monitor software, ARC X enhances the system's accuracy by introducing three-dimensional room correction based on measurements taken at three different heights. ARC X also allows for manual customization of speaker response and can be used to emulate the frequency and phase response of 20 well-known speaker systems.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

ARC X is a free upgrade for all registered owners of iLoud Precision, iLoud Micro Monitor Pro, iLoud MTM MKII, ARC Studio, and ARC 4 software.

In our 2022 review of IK Multimedia's iLoud Precision 6.5" studio monitors, we described them as "some of the best speakers we have ever auditioned", offering excellent value and "a hell of a lot of speaker and specs for the cash". If the Precision MKIIs can take the series to the next level, we could be on to a real winner.

IK Multimedia's iLoud Precision MKII studio monitors are available now. All models include the ARC X control software and plugin, and Precision pairs come with an ARC Measurement microphone. Prices are listed below.

Find out more on IK Multimedia's website.