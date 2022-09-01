IK Multimedia take iLoud pro with new Precision Studio monitors

IK Mutlimedia had winners on its hands with the well-received iLoud Micro Monitor delivering affordable quality monitoring to home studios everywhere and the iLoud MTM that built on its achievements to deliver an amazing performance in a surprisingly compact, tech-packed package.

Now IK is all set for the next level, taking iLoud completely pro with three different configs. There are two two-ways, one with a 5” driver and one with a 6.5” and a range-topping three way featuring two 5” drivers.

And, of course, IK combines the raw power of the hardware with industry-standard ARC system acoustic calibration making your choice of iLoud, perfect for your particular studio space regardless of which model you choose.

The iLoud Precision offers an impressive frequency response from 36Hz to 30kHz with a +/-1dB tolerance from 45Hx upwards. The Class D amps on board give true linear phase response above 150 Hz and the 96kHz internal DSP processing keeps top and bottom in check depending on the room where you place them.

Simply connect the supplied MEMS measurement microphone, fire up the included X-MONITOR plugin and let the system listen to your room. Your iLoud Precision monitors will then configure themselves and you can forget about the rest. No room too tough. X-MONITOR also gives you quick access to further hardware settings on the Precision’s back panel via USB.

Most intriguingly, X-MONITOR goes the extra mile by including frequency and phase response models recorded from legendary studio monitors and hi-fi speakers. There are over 20 to choose from out of the box, with more being added via software updates. So if you’ve ever wondered what your music would sound like from a pair of [insert famous monitors here] then that sound (and that extra confidence in your mix) is just a click away.

In addition to the smart self-calibration the iLoud Precision features low- and high-frequency management options on the hardware and via X-MONITOR too. You have a fully switchable Full/35/50/66/80Hz high-pass filter on board to, helping to fine tune their performance alongside Dolby Atmos kit and other immersive products where you need your iLoud to sit.

IK are including a set of four iLoud Isolation Pods with each speaker, being the perfect stand for the monitor on any surface, reducing the propagation of vibrations and unwanted fake bass.

And if you want even more, an optional iLoud Precision Remote Control will let you quickly switch between X-MONITOR speaker emulations, turn on and off the ARC DSP, or Mute and Dim the monitor.

Currently announced pricing (excluding local taxes) is $/€899.99 for iLoud Precision 5. $/€999.99 for iLoud Precision 6. And $/€1,199.99 for the top-of-the-line iLoud Precision MTM. The optional iLoud Precision Remote Control will set you back $/€69.99