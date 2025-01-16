NAMM 2025: You (probably) can't afford them, but Focal's $50k Utopia Mains might be your new dream monitors
Drawing on decades of research and innovation, the passive Utopia Mains are described as the "ultimate Focal studio monitors"
NAMM 2025: French manufacturer Focal has announced the release of a new range of studio monitors. Described as the "ultimate Focal studio monitors", Utopia Main is the brand's first foray into the world of main monitors for soffit-mounting: large, high-end speakers designed to be built into the wall of a pro studio's control room.
Utopia Main 112 and and Utopia Main 212 are passive studio monitors powered by Class-H current-mode amplifiers; though the 212s are designed to be soffit-mounted, they can also be used standalone. The 3-way 112s are the smaller of the two, and can be positioned vertically or horizontally thanks to adjustable drivers, while the larger and more expensive 3.5-way 212s feature dual subwoofers and drivers.
Each model features Focal's proprietary M-shaped drivers and patented Tuned Mass Damper technology, which the brand says provides exceptional clarity and precise stereo imaging. Utopia Main's 1.5-inch Beryllium tweeters, designed to reduce distortion and enhance transient response, are said to deliver crisp highs without causing listener fatigue. Low frequencies are handled by 13" long-excursion subwoofers, promising deep and articulate bass even at high volumes.
Focal tells us that the release of Utopia Main is a hugely significant milestone for the company's pro audio division, drawing on decades of research and innovation in studio monitor development. Developed with input from Grammy-nominated producers and engineers, the monitors underwent rigorous testing in professional studios worldwide.
If you're interested, you better have deep pockets: the Utopia Main 112 is priced at $29,999 per pair, while the Utopia Main 212 retails for $49,999 per pair.
- Utopia Main 212 features two 13” ‘W’ cone woofers; two 5” M-shaped ‘W’ cone mid-range drivers, and a 1.5” M-shaped Beryllium tweeter.
- Utopia Main 112 features a single 13” ‘W’ cone woofer; a 5” M-shaped ‘W’ cone mid-range driver, and a 1.5” M-shaped Beryllium tweeter.
- Each speaker has its own power amplifier (externally), housed in a 4U-high rack unit:
- Utopia Main 212 amplification features two 500W RMS class-D for the Bass amplifier stage, two 180W RMS class-H for the Midrange amplifier stage, and 140W RMS class-H for the Treble amplifier stage.
- Utopia Main 112 amplification features 500W RMS class-D for the Bass amplifier stage, 180W RMS class-H for the Midrange amplifier stage, and 90W RMS class-H for the Treble amplifier stage.
- Frequency response for both models is 28Hz to 40kHz; the 212's max SPL is 123dB, while the 112s max out at 120dB.
- Utopia Main 112 weighs 171 lbs. each, while Utopia Main 212 weighs 263 lbs. each.
