"It's pure analogue": deadmau5 teams up with Telegrapher for limited-edition versions of its studio monitors

deadmau5 x Telegrapher - YouTube Watch On

Joel Zimmerman - the electronic artist better known as Deadmau5 - has partnered with studio monitor manufacturer Telegrapher to collaborate on new and limited-edition versions of the brand's premium studio monitors.

Designed to reflect the "innovative spirit" shared by Telegrapher and Deadmau5, the monitors sport a black imprint of the artist's signature mouse-head logo on a white background and arrive with a certificate of authenticity signed by Zimmerman himself.

Telegrapher's studio monitor range encompasses three models: Gorilla is a 3-way midfield monitor, Fox is a 2-way nearfield monitor, and Elephant is a subwoofer. Hand-built in Istanbul, Turkey, Telegrapher's monitors boast a striking retro aesthetic and an all-analogue design that replaces the digital signal processing (DSP) found in many modern monitoring systems with precision-engineered analogue components.

Appearing in a video for Telegrapher (embedded above), Zimmerman says Telegrapher initially reached out to him via Instagram several years ago. After the brand sent him a pair of Gorilla monitors, Zimmerman said he was impressed and decided to use the Telegraphers as a second pair of monitors in his personal studio. "They were awesome," he said. "I was really impressed with them; I just loved the clarity and the stereo image that I was able to attain."

"Two things I enjoy about [Telegrapher monitors]: first of all, they're active," Zimmerman continues. "That's great. No amps laying around, or needed. The other thing too is that it's all analogue, there's no DAC, there's no weird conversion on the inside from the input signal. It's just pure analogue."

"Collaborating with deadmau5 has been an incredible journey," adds Telegrapher CEO Erce Kaslioglu. "Joel’s relentless pursuit of perfection mirrors our commitment to crafting audio products that deliver precise and emotionally immersive sound. This speaker line is a testament to what’s possible when innovation and passion come together.”

Telegrapher's studio monitors don't come cheap: you can pick up a pair of Deadmau-5 branded Fox monitors for $7,150, a pair of Gorillas for $12,335, and the Elephant subwoofer is priced at $6,500.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Visit Deadmau5's official online store to purchase or find out more.

(Image credit: Telegrapher)

Telegrapher Fox (Image credit: Telegrapher)

Telegrapher Gorilla (Image credit: Telegrapher)