“Your passport to deep vibes and low-altitude cruising. No turbulence, just pure vibes”: Deadmau5 launches his own 24/7 Youtube stream

Joel Zimmermann, the EDM artist better known as Deadmau5, has now got his own constant 24/7 YouTube stream, which will play progressive house and melodic techno.

It’s been launched by his mau5trap label via his official YouTube channel and is called ‘Airplane Mode’. Rather than club music, it’s there specifically for background listening, for working or relaxing, apparently.

The mau5trap team describe it as “sonic journey through the sounds of progressive house, melodic techno, and electronic music for deep focus... Whether you’re tuning in to tune out, or looking for the perfect background music to elevate your space, this 24/7 radio stream is your passport to deep vibes and low-altitude cruising. No turbulence, just pure vibes.”

Airplane Mode: 24/7 Progressive House & Melodic Techno | Focus, Study, Work Radio - YouTube Watch On

All the music on the stream has been selected by the mau5trap team and is also available in a Spotify playlist here.

It’s the first significant move since the Canadian producer sold his catalogue to the Create Music group in March for over $55 million. The new partnership between Create and mau5trap has talked about remastering and rereleasing some of his key albums as well as launching new content on other platforms – Airplane Mode seems to be part of this strategy.

When the acquisition was announced, Jonathan Strauss, Create’s CEO said: “As the stewards of deadmau5 and mau5trap’s legendary catalogue, we inherit a legacy that changed music forever. Joel’s influence reaches far beyond sound - his mastery bridges music, gaming, and technology, inspiring a new generation to think bigger. This is more than an acquisition; it’s a responsibility.”