“I’m proud to finally share this with everyone": Jean-Michel Jarre to release ‘audio visual record’ of his Bratislava mega-gig, which featured an appearance by Brian May

Jean-Michel Jarre has announced he’s releasing Live In Bratislava, what he’s calling “the definitive audio-visual record” of his gig last year in the Slovakian capital.

As usual with the 76-year-old producer, it was no-expense-spared all-bells-and-whistles son et lumiere spectaculaire. More than 100,000 people gathered across Bratislava in May 2024 along the banks of the River Danube to feast their eyes on the show, which included a 400-drone ‘ballet’, fireworks-a-plenty and laser displays. Lots of lasers. Jean-Michel Jarre loves his lasers.

Also involved was Queen’s Brian May who accompanied him on a new arrangement of Dvorák’s New World Symphony, as well as newly adapted works Bratislava Time and Rendez-vous Bratislava. There were further contributions from the Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra and a 19-piece chorus from the Slovak Philharmonic Choir.

Jean Michel JARRE feat. Brian MAY - Bratislava Time - (live from Bratislava) - YouTube Watch On

So yes, it was big alright. Putting it all on involved some 170 tonnes of equipment, 21 LED screens, 150 projectors, hundreds of kilometres of cabling and the largest stage ever built in Slovakia.

As befitting an event of that scale, the release isn’t just a bog standard CD. Oh no. There’s a double CD digipack, plus a Blu-ray which features the ‘Unseen Director’s Cut in 4K’ which has PCM 2.0, DTS HD 5.1 and Dolby True HD 5.1 audio.

The limited edition ‘Ultimate Collector’s Box’, meanwhile, features both the CDs and Blu-ray as well as a deluxe coffee table photo book and an ‘exclusive’ 10-inch blue vinyl of the producer’s new track, Bridge To The Future. You pays your money, you takes your choice.

In a statement, Jean-Michel Jarre said of the release: “Since that very special night in Bratislava, we’ve worked with a brilliant creative team to bring together the most complete, cinematic version of the concert possible. The sound on this release comes from the live TV broadcast of the concert, capturing the raw, in-the-moment energy of the performance. I’m proud to finally share this with everyone. Not only those who joined us in Slovakia or watched online, but all who want to relive the experience."

If you missed it, and it sounds like your bag, the veteran electronic pioneer is on tour around Europe in June and July. There are more details on the Jean-Michel Jarre website.