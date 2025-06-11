Teenage Engineering's TX-6, TP-7 and CM-15 are back in black

Last month at Superbooth, Teenage Engineering unveiled a striking new paint-job for three pieces of gear from its Field System, a portable, battery-powered studio set-up that includes the TX-6 mixer, TP-7 field recorder and CM-15 microphone.

That trio is now available in a sleek, matte-black finish that complements the monochrome aesthetic of the OP-XY, a synth, sampler and sequencer released late last year. (Also in the Field System is the OP-1 Field, an instrument that has yet to receive its gothic makeover.)

A quick recap of these three miniature marvels: Teenage Engineering's TX-6 was released first, all the way back in 2022. It's a 6-channel stereo/12-channel mono mixer and 32-bit/48kHz USB audio interface with built-in EQ, compressor, MIDI clock and digital effects, along with some nifty features like an instrument tuner and a basic synth and sequencer. Both black and silver versions will set you back $1199.

Up next was Teenage Engineering's $1299 field recorder, the TP-7. Designed to "do one thing and do it well", TP-7 is a 128GB multitrack recorder capable of 96kHz/48-bit audio capture through its onboard mic, and sports a motorized "tape reel" that is far more fun to play with than we'd like to admit.

Most recently released was the CM-15, a large-diaphragm, battery-powered condenser microphone with an ultra-minimalist design, handily equipped with a built-in preamp and AD converter, and furnished with mini XLR, 3.5mm and USB-C outputs. CM-15 is priced at $1199.

While much has been made of the Field System's lofty price points, there's no doubt that these are beautiful pieces of kit. If you weren't a fan of the brushed-aluminium silver, perhaps the new black colourway will persuade you to dig into your savings.

Find out more on Teenage Engineering's website.

