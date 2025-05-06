Ever wondered if you need a subwoofer and which one to buy? Kali Audio has the perfect options for producers

Ever wondered if you need a subwoofer and which one to buy? Kali Audio has the perfect options - YouTube Watch On

A question often raised by music producers is, “Do subwoofers really make a difference?” Quickly followed by “Do I need one?” and then, “If so, which one should I buy?

In short, yes, subwoofers do make a difference, and the chances are you will probably need one. If you’re producing music for a live environment, creating sound design or post-production for any visual medium, then you need a sub. The next step is ascertaining what size works best for you and how it will fit into your existing monitoring setup.

Luckily for you, Kali Audio has two options for you to choose from and deciding which one works best for you couldn't be simpler.

The current subwoofer range from the Californian speaker maker, AKA Project Watts, consists of the WS-6.2 and the WS-12. Both models share similar features and the same Kali Audio DNA, but there are some big differences you should consider before making a purchase.

Before we dive into choosing which one is right for you, let’s take a quick glance at the main features of each model:

(Image credit: Kali Audio)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kali Audio WS-6.2 specs Powered: Yes Amp Class: D Power: 400W RMS, 1000W Peak Driver: 2 x 6.5-Inch Freq Response: 27 Hz - 200 Hz Recommended Listening Distance: Up to 4 meters Max SPL: 120 dB Enclosure: Front-ported, side-firing woofers

(Image credit: Kali Audio)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kali Audio WS-12 specs Powered: Yes Amp Class: D Power: 500W RMS, 1000W Peak Driver: 12-Inch Freq Response: 23Hz - 250 Hz Recommended Listening Distance: Up to 5 meters Max SPL: 123 dB Enclosure: Front-ported

How big is your space?

The two main areas to look at here are the size of the room or studio and your current monitoring setup.

If you operate mostly in stereo, your studio is on the smaller side, with space at a premium, then the WS-6.2 is the sensible choice. Here, your existing monitoring setup is most likely to consist of a pair of nearfield two-way monitors with driver sizes up to eight inches making the WS-6.2 an ideal pairing.

However, if you have larger nearfield and perhaps midfield monitors, or you’re primarily dealing with multichannel audio and therefore a larger studio space, then go for the WS-12. Nice and simple, but there’s more…

Another consideration is how a sub will fit into your existing monitoring setup. Connecting a pair of monitors to either the WS-6.2 or WS-12 is easy; you’ll just need some extra cables. Both models feature the same stereo XLR/TRS combi jack and RCA inputs to connect to an audio interface or mixer, and stereo XLR outputs to connect your monitors.

The built-in crossover for each model takes care of how the frequency of the signal is distributed from the source to the stereo monitors and the sub itself. With the WS-6, it’s very straightforward as the signal is fixed to crossover at 80 Hz, so you can easily ‘set and forget’.

The WS-12, however, gives you 13 different frequency options ranging from 50 Hz up to 110 Hz at 5 Hz increments, allowing you to fine-tune your signal crossover for larger spaces and speaker setups.

What about multichannel audio?

So far, you’re sorted if your monitoring setup is stereo, but “what about multichannel audio and what if I have my own crossover?” we hear you cry. Well, Kali Audio has you covered for every eventuality. Both models can be switched to LFE mode to slot into a multichannel setup, such as 5.1 surround or Dolby Atmos. And if your monitoring setup has an existing crossover that you would prefer to use, then you can set both subwoofers to the External setting.

Another reason to choose a Kali Audio subwoofer for your low-end monitoring needs is the addition of switchable bypass on both the WS-6.2 and the WS-12 models. Both subwoofers are equipped with a ¼-inch jack socket, which allows you to connect a footswitch (sold separately) and easily bypass the sub, engaging the full frequency range of your existing monitors, making mixing and monitoring so much easier.