IK Multimedia iLoud MTM review

What is it?

After the success of iLoud Micro, IK has taken the sound reproduction bull by the horns and come up with what they claim is a paradigm-shifting new model that gives a perfectly neutral monitoring solution in an affordable, technologically advanced package.

At 264x160x130mm, constructed from injection moulded plastic and weighing 2.5kg, the iLoud MTM is certainly small and light. It’s an active monitor, of course, and the ‘MTM’ bit refers to the D’Appolito configuration, which, in this case, places a 1” back-chamber loaded tweeter (T) in between two 3.5” mid-range (M) woofers, with a bass reflex port around the back. The included tilting stand permits angling upwards by up to 20º for desktop placement.

Everything is DSP-controlled. A set of buttons at the back facilitate high and low frequency shelving by a couple of dB, and rolling off of low frequencies at 40, 50 or 60Hz. Three calibration settings step between flat, ‘desktop’ (a fixed filter for standing surface compensation) and a custom setting. This last is created using a staggeringly effective iLoud-optimised version of IK’s proprietary ARC calibration system, which is built right into the speakers themselves (the measurement mic is included) and adjusts the frequency response internally to compensate for the properties of your room.

Performance and verdict

Output is 100W, hitting 103dB SPL, and a key feature – thanks to the onboard DSP – is phase-coherency across the full frequency spectrum. Then there’s IK’s patent-pending Physical Response Linearization system, which tweaks performance in real-time to maintain bass solidity. The result of all this is a speaker that presents as incredibly clinical and brutally ‘honest’, and takes imaging to a level that we’d expect to hear from monitors costing three times as much. Subtle mid/high details that previously went unnoticed become perfectly audible, making corrective targeting of individual elements within the mix almost supernaturally easy. Low-end solidity and control are remarkable for a speaker of this size, too, and they never really seem to get fatiguing.

MusicRadar verdict: For those with limited desk space, or seeking a surgical secondary pair to their main ‘fun’ monitors, the iLoud MTM really is a truly incredible solution.

