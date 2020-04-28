IK Multimedia iLoud MTM review

What is it?
After the success of iLoud Micro, IK has taken the sound reproduction bull by the horns and come up with what they claim is a paradigm-shifting new model that gives a perfectly neutral monitoring solution in an affordable, technologically advanced package.
At 264x160x130mm, constructed from injection moulded plastic and weighing 2.5kg, the iLoud MTM is certainly small and light. It’s an active monitor, of course, and the ‘MTM’ bit refers to the D’Appolito configuration, which, in this case, places a 1” back-chamber loaded tweeter (T) in between two 3.5” mid-range (M) woofers, with a bass reflex port around the back. The included tilting stand permits angling upwards by up to 20º for desktop placement.
Everything is DSP-controlled. A set of buttons at the back facilitate high and low frequency shelving by a couple of dB, and rolling off of low frequencies at 40, 50 or 60Hz. Three calibration settings step between flat, ‘desktop’ (a fixed filter for standing surface compensation) and a custom setting. This last is created using a staggeringly effective iLoud-optimised version of IK’s proprietary ARC calibration system, which is built right into the speakers themselves (the measurement mic is included) and adjusts the frequency response internally to compensate for the properties of your room.
Performance and verdict
Output is 100W, hitting 103dB SPL, and a key feature – thanks to the onboard DSP – is phase-coherency across the full frequency spectrum. Then there’s IK’s patent-pending Physical Response Linearization system, which tweaks performance in real-time to maintain bass solidity. The result of all this is a speaker that presents as incredibly clinical and brutally ‘honest’, and takes imaging to a level that we’d expect to hear from monitors costing three times as much. Subtle mid/high details that previously went unnoticed become perfectly audible, making corrective targeting of individual elements within the mix almost supernaturally easy. Low-end solidity and control are remarkable for a speaker of this size, too, and they never really seem to get fatiguing.
MusicRadar verdict: For those with limited desk space, or seeking a surgical secondary pair to their main ‘fun’ monitors, the iLoud MTM really is a truly incredible solution.
Specifications
- Type: 2-Way/3-speakers bi-amped, digitally controlled studio monitor
- LF Drivers: 2 x 3.5” polypropylene custom made mid-woofers
- HF Driver: 1” low distortion, back chambered silk dome tweeter
- Acoustic Design: DSP tuned bass reflex
- Number of amps per speaker: 2
- Amplifiers type: High-efficiency Class-D
- Total power: 100W RMS
- LF power: 70W RMS
- HF power: 30W RMS
- Crossover Type: Linear Phase Variable Order
- Crossover Frequency: 3.1kHz
- Frequency response: from 50 Hz to 24 kHz +/- 2dB (40 Hz -6dB when uncal, -3 dB when cal)
- Phase response: System remains coherent within +/- 15° from 200Hz to 20kHz
- Sensitivity at +4dBu: 0dBu signal generates a 100 dB SPL @ 1 m
- Sensitivity at -10dBV: -11dBu signal generates a 100 dB SPL @ 1 m
- Maximum SPL @ 1m, one speaker playing, on axis: 103dB from 200Hz up sine wave, 95dB at 100Hz sine, 93dB pink noise
- Placement setup: Manual switches for LF Extension, LF trim, HF trim, Desk position
- LF extension: switch Sets -3dB point of the frequency response at 40, 50 or 60 Hz
- LF switch: Low shelf, +2dB or -3dB from 100Hz down
- HF switch: high shelf, +2dB or -2dB from 8kHz up
- Desk switch: -4dB at 160Hz and +1dB at 1.8kHz
- Calibration: Fully automatic and built-in digital calibration, microphone included
- Measurement Microphone: Omnidirectional, Mems based precision measurement microphone
- Full DSP control
- Connectors: 1x combo XLR-1/4” TRS balanced input; 1/8” TS ARC microphone input, 1 x USB type-B (service use only), AC POWER socket
- Power requirement: 90 to 240 V AC, auto-ranging, 50 or 60Hz, 120W max power consumption
- Size: 264mm/10.39" x 160mm/6.3" x 130mm/5.12"
- Weight (per speaker): 2,5kg/5.5lbs (speaker + foot)
- CONTACT: IK Multimedia