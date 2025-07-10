FL Studio 2025 introduces ChatGPT-style AI assistant that offers music production advice and helps you use the DAW

FL Studio 2025 | What's New? - YouTube Watch On

Image-Line has announced the latest update for FL Studio, its flagship DAW, bringing with it a host of new features that includes several assistive tools aimed at helping music-makers "jumpstart their creative process".

The headline feature in FL Studio 2025 is Gopher, an AI assistant trained on FL Studio's reference manual and knowledge base that provides instant answers to music production questions in the user's native language.

Providing everything from FL Studio support to more general advice on production, mixing, songwriting, theory and more, Gopher is designed to offer quickly accessible guidance without having to leave the DAW. (If you're curious about what it can do, you can test out Gopher in your browser here.)

Also new in FL Studio 2025 is Loop Starter, a feature that helps users quickly generate new ideas via FL's Channel Rack. Pick a genre from a list of nine different styles that includes amapiano, drill, trap and EDM, and Loop Starter will automatically load up a stack of tempo-synced loops from FL Cloud's sample library to Channel Rack and create editable step sequencer tracks loaded with one-shots.

Ideas can be instantly re-generated on a per-track basis, enabling users to quickly audition sounds until they find a combination that works as a starting point for a production, which can then be exported to the Playlist. Loop Starter is included with all editions of FL Studio and makes use of samples from FL Cloud's free tier, so you don't need a subscription to use it.

FL Studio 2025 also brings a simple but commonly requested improvement: more Mixer Tracks. FL's Mixer has historically topped out at a maximum of 125 tracks, but Mixer Tracks can now be added and removed, with support for up to 500. Audio Clips have also been updated, adding the ability to stretch, pitch and reverse audio directly from the Clip Properties window.

FL Studio's latest update also introduces Emphasis, a multi-stage mastering limiter plugin that's exclusive to the DAW's All Plugins Edition, and Mobile Rack, a collection of 36 low-CPU instruments and effects from FL Studio Mobile, now available on desktop.

Image-Line has also replaced Image-Line Remote with FL Studio Remote, a new and improved application for iOS and Android that enables you to control the DAW from your mobile device.

FL Studio 2025 is now available as a free unlimited trial or a free update for all license holders.

Find out more about the update on Image-Line's website.

