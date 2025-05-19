If you're an Ableton Live user, SoundFlow could save you hours of time by replacing complex workflows with the touch of a button

Control Ableton Live from a Stream Deck or iPad - YouTube Watch On

If you're somebody that regularly works in a DAW, a significant portion of your time will be taken up by repeating the same handful of actions.

Anything that can make those tasks quicker, saving a few seconds each time, can ultimately save you hundreds of hours of time. By making the production process more streamlined and efficient, this can help you stay in the creative flow, too.

SoundFlow is an app designed to do just that. A workflow automation platform for DAWs and music software, SoundFlow is already available for programs such as Pro Tools, Logic Pro and Sibelius, and has just launched a public beta version of its Ableton Live integration.

SoundFlow works by transforming frequently executed tasks into multi-step macros that can be actioned at the touch of a button. These can be triggered using a Stream Deck, tablet, smartphone or MIDI controller, and you can even create custom keyboard shortcuts if you don't own compatible hardware.

SoundFlow's Ableton Live integration arrives with over 850 commands and 40 pre-made decks tailored for different workflows: the software can trigger clips and scenes, assign track colours, edit and transform MIDI, or even add plugins and devices to your rack without opening the browser. Designing custom macros, scripts and decks is a simple process, thanks to the software's straightforward drag-and-drop editor.

"This integration goes far beyond simple shortcuts," says SoundFlow's Chad Wahlbrink. "We're giving Ableton users a powerful toolkit to automate entire workflows — creating, colouring and routing tracks, swapping MIDI Instruments and adding multiple audio effects at once, generating and transforming MIDI — with the push of a button. It's a new era of creative efficiency."

If you're a Live user that wants to speed up your workflow and save time in the studio, SoundFlow could certainly be worth a look.

To test out the Public Beta, you'll need to subscribe to SoundFlow Cloud Pro at $9.99/month, but a free 30-day trial is available. Find out more on SoundFlow's website.