Tick, tick, tick, tick, boom! Camtronome is the essential musical metronome app that you didn’t know you needed

Let’s face it. We could all do with a little extra practice, and on long and complex live or studio sessions it's all too easy to lose your way, miss your cue and let the entire band (and your audience) down.

Good news. The intriguingly comprehensive Camtronome is here to help.

Imagine a metronome on your phone, independent of your DAW that you can take anywhere and program to keep perfect time no matter what you need.

It might not be a concept that you’ve been crying out for… But now that it's here it’s hard not to quickly think of a use case that could make Camtronome an essential part of your playing.

Introducing Camtronome - The Best Metronome App - YouTube Watch On

Firstly, it’s a simple metronome on your phone. With a large, easy-to-understand interface it’s quick to pick a time signature, tempo, your choice of metronome sound (there's 47 to choose from) and play along, allowing it to keep perfect time for you.

But how about musical pieces with complex time signatures or tempo changes. No problem. You can program them too, creating a bespoke metronome that will always map out your tune and keep you and the rest of the band in time.

Speed up, slow down. Rests and pauses. Random burst of a different time signature… Whatever unusual guidance you need, it’s easy to program and Camtronome can serve up your queues in whatever audio or visual form you want them.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But what about an entire gig or recording session? No problem. Metronomes can be chained together to form playlists allowing your entire performance from beginning to end to be in perfect lockstep with the metronome and your bandmates.

(Image credit: Camtronome)

And you can even record audio and video alongside your metronome and watch them back to spot where you need to practice a little more.

Want to personalise it even more? Replace the audio metronome with your own audio queues. Be they clicks, spoken, short musical queues or entire passages of music to play along with. You can even layer the two, playing along to both a prior perfect performance with a metronome click keeping on the straight and narrow.

Never lose your way again

Ever got lost in a performance? Is that a verse or the bridge coming up? Have I played that sequence 15 or 16 times?… No problem. Camtronome’s built-in audio prompts can remind you when tempo changes or verses and choruses are coming up, and discreetly give you prompts over your headphones while your audience marvels at your time keeping.

You can even output these prompts as audio files to your DAW - a click track on one channel and the audio prompts on the other, telling you what’s coming up and what to do next.

And – in its quest to become the perfect practice buddy – there’s even a counter for how long you’ve been practicing with rewards for hitting your milestones.

It all adds up to the essential musical playing partner that you didn’t know you needed.

Find out more at Camtonome.com

