"We listened to the community, and this release is our answer": Akai drops major firmware update for Force groovebox with stem separation and plugin support

Launched in 2019, Akai Pro's Force standalone groovebox hasn't received much love of late: it's almost been four years since its last update and some have even speculated that that it might soon be discontinued.

That all changed this week as Akai unveiled a major firmware update that introduces full support for Akai plugins, stem separation, DAW-style sequencing tools and more to the device, bringing many of the features enjoyed by users of Akai's MPC range over to the Force. Billed as the "most significant" update since the product was released, Force 3.5 is available now as a free public beta.

Force's new plugin support means owners can access new instruments and effects from across Akai's catalogue, including AIR and Native Instruments MPC Editions software. As a limited-time launch offer, Akai is making the complete Force plugin bundle - worth $650 - available for just $99.99. Beta participants can also snag the new AIR Multiband Filterbank plugin for free.

MPC Stems is now available for the Force, allowing users to separate mixed audio into individual stems for bass, drums, vocals and more, an incredibly useful tool for sampling and remixing. Force owners will need a license for MPC Stems to access this feature, though.

Force 3.5 includes a host of workflow enhancements, bringing much-requested features such as tempo automation and follow actions to the platform, along with new tools for arrangement and sequencing. A handful of new operational modes have been introduced (including the redesigned Main Mode from MPC 3) that Akai says improve navigation and efficiency, giving users better visual control and faster access to the tools they need.

That's not all: there's also a new and improved multi-sampling synth engine onboard with tons of modulation options; this is Keygroup XL from the MPC 3 software. Force 3.5 also brings the ability to import sequences from the MPC platform, along with new warping algorithms, expanded export options, and faster sample loading times.

“Force 3.5 beta marks a defining moment not just for the platform, but for standalone music production as a whole,” said Akai Pro's Creative Global Marketing and Artist Relations Manager Andy Mac.

“This update delivers the power, flexibility, and creative freedom today’s producers demand - without needing a computer in the mix. We listened to the community, and this release is our answer: deeper workflows, broader compatibility, and more of the tools that inspire world-class music-making.”

Overall, Force 3.5 looks like a seriously comprehensive update that invests new life into a much-loved product many thought had been left behind. If you have one gathering dust in the closet, perhaps you'll be tempted to dig it out and discover some new ways to 'use the Force'. (Sorry - we couldn't resist.)

Find out more on Akai's website or watch a walkthrough video below.