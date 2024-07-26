"Construct and sequence songs from start to finish in a true DAW-style workflow": Akai Pro announces huge update to its MPC software

Akai Pro has announced the public beta version of its MPC 3 software, a free OS update for owners of the MPC Live, Live II, One, One +, X, X SE, Key 37, and Key 61.

This beefy upgrade completely overhauls the existing MPC software, bringing a number of useful features that includes a DAW-style arranger, enhanced Main Mode, track and pad mixer and new automation capabilities.

MPC 3's Main Mode has been redesigned to offer a convenient overview of the tracks that make up their project, providing quick and easy access to key features and improved visual feedback. What's more, the software now features a colour-coded DAW-style Arrange Mode that collects all the tracks in a project together in one window, allowing you to record, edit and arrange both MIDI and audio on a linear timeline.

MPC 3 introduces a new mixer for both tracks and individual pads, making the mixing workflow faster and more intuitive, along with expanded channel strips for the Main Mode that now let you reorder plugins, an oft-requested feature from MPC users. The software's automation capabilities have also been fleshed out, with the new Arranger Mode offering automation across tracks, buses and the master channel.

The software's X/Y Pad can now be used to set up custom macros, and a new sample-chopping feature called Slice Motion lets you randomize the chops within a loop to easily create new variations of the loop. Additionally, MPC 3 will play nice with the recently-announced standalone version of MPC Stems, Akai Pro's stem separation tool.

For a full overview of the new features, head over to Akai Pro's website or watch the video below.

MPC 3 Overview - YouTube Watch On