Akai MPK mini mk3: "world’s best-selling USB MIDI keyboard controller” now looks slicker and plays better

Akai claims that the MPK mini is “the world’s best-selling USB MIDI keyboard controller,” so it probably has a fair bit riding on the release of the mk3 model.

Described as “a musical Swiss Army Knife,” this once again features 25 keys, though this time with a redesigned keybed that promises better dynamic expression and response.

This is joined by eight MPC performance pads, eight endless rotary knobs and a 4-way joystick for pitch and modulation control.

Parameter feedback comes from an OLED display, while performance features include note repeat on the pads and a built-in arpeggiator. Bundled software comprises MPC Beats, Akai’s new free beatmaking DAW (plus expansions) and Air Hybrid, Mini Grand and Velvet.

It’s also worth noting that Akai is promising universal compatibility from the MPK mini mk3 - you can plug in and play without installing any drivers. What’s more, you can select the correct mode for the DAW you’re currently using.

Available right now in standard, black and white colour schemes, the MPK mini mk3 costs £90. Find out more on the Akai Professional website.