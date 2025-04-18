We didn't think we needed a compact 4-octave acoustic piano that can also work as a MIDI keyboard, but the super-cute Keybird L1 might have convinced us otherwise

It’s stands just 115 cm tall, weighs a mere 39 kg and you can carry it around with ease. It’s the new 4-octave Keybird acoustic L1 piano, and a Kickstarter campaign to support its launch has already reached its €59,000 funding target.

The L1 is the successor to Keybird’s 5-octave X1 model, but is even more compact. The company says that it's “dedicated to bringing the acoustic piano to broad audiences and to people who love the piano, but never imagined they could have one in their living space”. Which must be quite a few people, you’d imagine.

The L1 is lightweight, accessible and ideal for younger players or those just starting out on the instrument. And apparently tuning is a cinch – no harder than tuning a guitar, apparently.

You can also choose to have MIDI on Keybird’s pianos, and even play them silently with the use of headphones and a foam bar that mutes the sound of the keys. With a USB-C MIDI Out on the L1, you can connect to a computer and use your Keybird as a controller for your DAW and software instruments.

At the time of writing, the least you can pledge to get an L1 (delivered in August, hopefully) is €2,970, rising to €3,360 if you want the MIDI option. Find out more over on Kickstarter and on the Keybird website.