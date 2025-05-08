Novation's Launch Control XL 3 boasts updated hardware and sleek new design, along with MIDI connectivity for DAWless music-makers

Superbooth 25: Launched in 2014 as a dedicated Ableton Live controller that expanded the capabilities of the diminutive Launch Control, Novation's Launch Control XL has since gained a reputation as a reliable and intuitive DAW controller, though it hasn't been updated since the MK2 version brought a visual refresh in 2017 - until now.

Today, Novation has unveiled the next generation of Launch Control: XL 3. Transitioning from a primarily Ableton-focused device into a controller aimed equally at all DAW users - and those working with hardware-based DAWless setups - XL 3 brings updated hardware, improved connectivity and a striking aesthetic redesign to this popular control surface.

Though it's undoubtedly got a faint whiff of Ableton Push about it (with a touch of Elektron and AlphaTheta), XL3's new look is impressive, bringing the controller straight out of the 2010s with a sleek, simple and uncluttered design that aligns with the recently-refreshed Launchkey MK4 range.

On the hardware front, XL 3 has been equipped with a new OLED display that'll make parameter assignments and navigation quicker and easier, along with new dedicated transport controls for play, stop and record functions.

These are joined by three rows of eight encoders, eight 60mm faders and two rows of eight assignable, LED-equipped buttons. XL 3's encoders are now endless, and each features an RGB LED that indicates its position via colour and brightness levels.

XL 3 now offers out-of-the-box integration with several major DAWs, including Ableton Live, Logic Pro, FL Studio and Cubase, and supports HUI integration. Two new Encoder Modes offer a convenient way of navigating control of your DAW: in DAW Mixer mode, encoders are mapped to sends and pan settings for your DAW's mixer, but switching to DAW Control mode gives you instant access to a selection of controls for the currently selected plugin or device on the top two rows, with the third row giving you control over navigation in your arrangement view.

With the release of XL 3, Novation opens up the controller to hardware-based set-ups via the addition of 5-pin DIN MIDI ports, bringing a single MIDI input and two outputs to Launch Control, one of which can be used as a thru port to daisy-chain multiple devices.

This means you're able to use XL 3 to interface with all manner of MIDI-enabled synths, grooveboxes and drum machines, with or without a computer. Up to 15 user-defined mappings combining parameters from multiple devices can be programmed and stored using Novation's Components software, then recalled later when you're using the device standalone.

Novation Launch Control XL 3 is priced at $249/£189/€193.

Find out more on Novation's website.