Novation unveils Launch Control XL for Ableton Live

The battle for supremacy in the Ableton Live controller market is getting fierce. Novation was one of the first companies to enter the fray with its original Launchpad, and now we have its latest offering, the Launch Control XL.

A bigger beast than the original Launch Control, this is billed as "the ultimate mixer and device controller for Ableton Live". The layout of the 24 knobs - in three rows of eight - mirrors that of Live's mixer, and you also get 16 multicoloured buttons and eight faders. All controls are automatically set up, but also re-assignable.

As well as being compatible with PC and Mac (a copy of Ableton Live Lite comes in the box), the Launch Control XL also works with the iPad via a Camera Connection Kit.

You can find out more on the Novation website. Pricing details are still to be confirmed.

