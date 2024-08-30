"Re-engineered to look, feel, and play like an instrument": Novation unveils Launchkey Mk4 MIDI controller keyboard range

Novation has unveiled the fourth generation of its Launchkey range of MIDI controller keyboards. Made up of six models, stretching from the 25-key Launchkey Mini 25 to the 61-key Launchkey 61, the series has received a comprehensive update that brings new features and functionality to the table.

Novation has fully reimagined the Launchkey Mk4 range, overhauling the look and feel of the controllers while integrating new features that make them a more versatile tool for hands-on DAW control and live electronic performance.

Every model in the range has eight encoders and 16 velocity-sensitive pads that are now equipped with polyphonic aftertouch. The previous generation's screen has been replaced with a brighter and larger OLED display to make navigating parameters and controls faster and more efficient.

The 49- and 61-key models also feature nine faders for hands-on control of your DAW's mixer, along with redesigned keyboards with semi-weighted keybeds that offer a more precise response and an authentic piano-like feel. You can now split the keyboard into independent zones to control different sounds, or use the layer feature to control two instruments using the same keys.

Though Launchkey has always been able to control almost any DAW via the HUI protocol, the range has formerly been aimed at Ableton Live users. This is no longer the case, as the Mk4 range now ships with custom-built scripts for Ableton Live, Logic Pro, FL Studio, Cubase and Reason, so users of those DAWs can get started straight out of the box.

Launchkey 61 (Image credit: Novation)

Launchkey mk4's Scale Mode has been updated with 22 new scales, which play nice with Live 12's new Scale Awareness feature. Its Chord Detector will analyse your playing to tell you which chords you're playing, while three new Chord Modes can be used to perform chords using single keys. The patterns of Launchkey's arpeggiator can now be edited and sequenced using the controller's 16 pads.

The range arrives bundled with a suite of software that includes Ableton Live 12 Lite, along with Klevgrand effects plugins, vintage synth emulations from Gforce and orchestral instruments from Orchestral Tools. You'll also get access to keyboard tuition platform Melodics.

Prices and specs for each model can be found below.

Visit Novation's website to find out more.

Launchkey mk4 range

Launchkey 61 - (61 full-sized semi-weighted piano-style keys and nine faders): £279.99/$299.99

Launchkey 49 - (49 full-sized semi-weighted piano-style keys and nine faders): £229.99/$249.99

Launchkey 37 - (37 full-sized keys): £199.99/$209.99

Launchkey 25 - (25 full-sized keys): £169.99/$179.99

Launchkey Mini 37 - (37 mini synth-action keys): £139.99/$149.99

Launchkey Mini 25 - (25 mini synth-action keys): £109.99/$119.99