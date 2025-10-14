How To: Get prepped and make the most of Spotify Wrapped

Spotify Wrapped is just six weeks away. I know. Where has this year gone?

For punters, the platform’s Wrapped week is a mirror showing who or what exactly you’ve spent your time listening to during the last year, but for artists and musicians it’s a chance to engage with your fanbase and keep them informed of what you’ve got coming up in 2026.

Why? Well, according to Spotify, 245 million listeners engage with Wrapped and there are some 435 million shares of Wrapped content. Those figures alone justify the time and effort.

So you could – if you so wish – upload a personal clip for fans. All artists have the opportunity to do so, though keep in mind that the deadline is November 14.

The clip must be 30 seconds or less. That’s not much time to say thank you to your listeners, and perhaps tease what you’ve got coming up next year. If there’s nothing in the immediate pipeline, you could share a milestone from the year just gone, a particularly memorable fan encounter or a moment that you’re especially proud of.

Once you’ve recorded your clip, head over to the Video & Visuals tab on Spotify For Artists and upload there. The video will go live when Wrapped launches towards the end of November and will stay there until the campaign ends a week later.

As well as the clip, it’s important to keep your artist page updated at this time. So make sure your page contains all your upcoming gigs as well as details of ticketing partners.

If you do have a release coming up it might be an idea to create a Countdown Page to your next album or EP, making it easy for fans to pre-save via your artist page. When the release finally does drop , those pre-savers will be notified and your music will go straight into their libraries.

Then there’s your artist profile. The run-up to Wrapped is the perfect time to make it sparkle. You could use Artist Pick to pin your favourite music video of the last year, or add your own best of 2025 track list. Also make sure that fans looking at your profile can easily locate your merch and purchase during the peak Wrapped week. It might even be time to refresh your photo and put a new look front and centre.

Yes, there’s a lot to do. But remember those stats – nearly every Spotify user will engage with Wrapped in some way. It’s a massive opportunity for artists.