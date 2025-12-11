Just in time for the party season, Spotify is finally back in iOS and Android DJing apps

After more than five years away, Spotify support has returned to mobile DJing apps - specifically, Algoriddim’s djay and AlphaTheta’s rekordbox.

For reasons best known to itself, Spotify removed support for third-party DJing apps back in 2020. There was a partial climbdown earlier this year, when it returned to the desktop versions of djay, rekordbox and Serato DJ, but only now is Spotify coming back to iOS, iPadOS and Android (phones and tablets, in other words).

The decision to exclude mobile devices always seemed strange - the kind of hobbyist DJs who use them would seem to be the people who’d benefit most from being able to mix streamed music in their app of choice - but at least it’s arrived in time for the party season.

djay x Spotify – DJ with millions of songs on all your devices - YouTube Watch On

“Integrating Spotify across djay’s entire mobile and desktop lineup marks an exciting new chapter for our users and anyone aspiring to DJ,” said Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim. “Whether you’re using your phone, tablet, or laptop, you can now tap into Spotify’s massive catalogue and mix the music you love across all your devices, anywhere you go.”

Whether you’re using djay or rekordbox, you’ll need a Spotify Premium account if you want to take advantage of the compatibility, but once you’ve linked your account you’ll be able to access not only the entire Spotify catalogue but also your playlists (and those created by others, for that matter).

Find out more on the Algoriddim and AlphaTheta websites. If you use Spotify but don’t want to use a dedicated djing app, it’s worth bearing in mind that you can now create mixed playlists from within the mobile app itself.