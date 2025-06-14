Sack The DJ: Apple Music now uses AI to mix tracks

Apple has introduced a new feature to its iOS26 operating system that blends and mixes tracks together using AI.

It’s called AutoMix and allows users to create “unique transitions” between tracks, in the same manner of the DJ.

Of course, Spotify users have been able to crossfade between songs for some time. What’s different with this new Apple feature is that it takes it a step further to allow "time stretching and beat matching to deliver continuous playback and an even more seamless listening experience."

iOS 26: How to Use AutoMix on Apple Music - YouTube Watch On

There are other upgrades too. Also added is Lyrics Translation, which lets users understand the meaning of their favourite songs, and Lyrics Pronunciation, which enables users to sing along when lyrics are in another language.

So if you end up – for some reason - at a K Pop karaoke session, you’ll no longer be scratching your head at how you’re supposed to render the songs. According to Apple, the AI machine learning apparently ensures “the emotion, cultural context, and lyrical intent are fully preserved.”

Meanwhile there’s Sing, which allows users to convert the iPhone into a handheld microphone. Used in tandem with for Apple TV, it amplifies your voice you could can belt out your favourite songs with friends. With real-time lyrics and visual effects that light up the screen, Sing reaches a “new level of fun” according to the people at Apple.