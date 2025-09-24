After 5 years, Spotify streaming returns to DJ software... but there's a catch

Three of the biggest names in DJ software have partnered with Spotify to allow users to access the streaming service’s catalogue of more than 100 million tracks.

Spotify integration launches today across AlphaTheta Rekordbox, Serato DJ Lite and DJ Pro, and Algoriddim Djay, bringing a long-requested feature to three of the most popular DJ software tools on the market.

Across all three platforms, Spotify Premium subscribers in 51 markets worldwide can now browse the streaming service’s extensive library, access both personal and editorial playlists, and mix tracks from Spotify in real-time. Due to licensing restrictions, however, music from Spotify can only be used for personal, non-commercial purposes - ie, mixing at home, rather than in public DJ sets.

Serato says that Spotify integration is its users' “most requested feature to date”, and is available now across both the free (Serato DJ Lite) and paid-for (Serato DJ Pro) editions of its DJ software, in version 3.3.5 for macOS and Windows.

There are a few limitations to be aware of: while playlists can be created in Spotify and accessed in Serato, Spotify-linked playlists can’t be created in Serato. Tracks can’t be stored offline, and music streamed via Spotify won’t be compatible with Serato Stems, the software’s real-time audio separation feature.

“Bringing Spotify into Djay marks a major milestone in our mission to make DJing accessible to everyone” Algoriddim CEO Karim Morsy

Spotify integration in Algoriddim's Djay is now available to both macOS and Windows users across both the standard free version of the software and the Pro tier. Spotify playlists are compatible with Djay’s Automix feature, which automatically creates continuous DJ-style mixes with beatmatched transitions. Spotify streaming was previously available in Djay until 2020, when the streaming service withdrew support for third-party DJ apps.

“Bringing Spotify into Djay marks a major milestone in our mission to make DJing accessible to everyone,” says Algoriddim CEO Karim Morsy. “Whether you’re a beginner experimenting at home using only your laptop or a seasoned DJ performing with hardware, you can now tap into Spotify’s massive catalogue in Djay and enjoy the music you love in a whole new way.”

Users of AlphaTheta's Rekordbox for macOS and Windows can now browse and stream Spotify's catalogue in the software's Performance mode, provided they have a Spotify Premium subscription.

Tracks from Spotify's library can also be streamed directly via compatible AlphaTheta hardware, such as the new CDJ-3000X, which offers wireless connection to cloud libraries and streaming services thanks to its built-in WiFi. (You'll need a Professional or Cloud Option subscription to Rekordbox to take advantage of this feature.)

While Spotify integration is now available across the desktop versions of Rekordbox and Djay, the mobile versions of both apps won’t benefit from the partnership. We wondered whether Spotify had blocked mobile integration in order to encourage subscribers to make use of their newly-unveiled Mix feature, which creates DJ-style transitions between tracks, but the company says this isn’t the case.

"At Spotify we’re always looking to meet our users where they’re at,” a spokesperson for the company says. “Spotify’s integration into professional third-party DJ software offers hobbyist DJs access to its library and editorial playlists currently on Mac and Windows, which is where they do a lot of their mixing. The new in-app mixing feature is for the everyday playlist curator (a different use case) so they can add and customise transitions between tracks.”

Spotify’s decision to partner with three leading names in DJ software will be welcome news for hobbyist DJs, but critics may view this as another example of the world’s most popular streaming service lagging behind its competitors in delivering features that its customers actually want, such as lossless streaming .

Back in March, Apple Music launched integration with Serato and Rekordbox, after announcing a partnership with Djay back in 2024. TIDAL has been available across all three platforms for some time.

Find out more on Spotify's website.