Spotify will soon stop working with third-party DJ apps, says Algoriddim, as djay loses support

Algoriddim has confirmed that, as of July 1, its popular djay app will no longer support Spotify. The company says that, after this date, no third-party DJ software will be able to access the Spotify library.

Speculation has been rife that Spotify support in djay could be on the way out since Algoriddim announced several weeks ago that it was adding support for rival streaming services Tidal and Soundcloud, removing references to Spotify from its website. The company suggests that you switch to one of these services if you wish to continue DJing with streamed music.

The loss of Spotify, one of the world’s most popular music streaming platforms, is a major blow to Algoriddim, with many customers stating that support for it was a primary reason for using its software. Those who wish to migrate their playlists can do so using a service such as TuneMyMusic or SoundIiz .

In a statement on its website, Algoriddim says : “Back in 2014, we introduced streaming integration to the djay community, a feature that has had a profound impact on DJing as a whole. Today, streaming has become an integral part of almost every DJ product with new streaming service providers innovating the space for aspiring and professional DJs alike. As far as Spotify in djay is concerned, it’s been a great journey, but soon it will be time to say farewell.”

The big unanswered question is why Spotify has taken this decision. Have licensing issues forced its hand, or is the company planning on launching its own DJing option?

MusicRadar has reached out to Spotify for comment.