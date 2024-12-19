“I was running after some idea of happiness that wasn’t my own”: New documentary sheds light on the life and passing of EDM superstar Avicii

The inspiring, uplifting but ultimately tragic story of EDM star Tim Bergling – better known as Avicii – will premiere on Netflix on 31 December.

The DJ and producer – once one of the prime exponents of the burgeoning dance music scene and a subsequent EDM poster boy – encountered a rapid rise to fame.

Following such international, genre-defining hits as Levels, Dancing In My Head and co-production and co-writing with Coldplay, he became a much-in-demand regular on the thriving international club and festival scene, seemingly always obliging and ready to headline a gig and play to adoring crowds anywhere, anytime, day or night.

Always a musical innovator, he worked fast, and alone, often crafting massive club tracks by himself on his laptop using his personal weapon of choice, FL Studio.

Avicii in the studio - The Making of Dancing In My Head - YouTube Watch On

Behind the scenes however, all was not well, and after struggling with both his physical and mental health he was forced to take a backseat from the limelight and retire at the age of 26.

Tragedy was to follow when, on 20 April 2018, Bergling took his own life, aged just 28.

Now his story is being told in a new documentary from Netflix.

Avicii – I'm Tim | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Through unique home movies and a huge private archive, we get to follow Tim on a winding journey through life – from the very first breath at the maternity ward in Stockholm in 1989 to the tragic end in Oman in 2018,” reads the Netflix release.

Intriguingly, thanks to his full cooperation prior to his death, the documentary features full narration from Bergling himself as he tells the story of his childhood and subsequent rise to fame. There’s also input from key collaborators such as Coldplay’s Chris Martin, David Guetta, and Aloe Blacc.

“This is a film where Tim himself is the narrator and he shares his inner self in a way we haven’t heard before. Through himself and everyone close to him – family, artist colleagues and best friends – we get to know Tim – the boy behind Avicii – for the first time.”

And while his fans will be watching, doubtless searching for answers, Netflix has more unseen insight. Additionally, Netflix will premiere Avicii – My Last Show, a 30-minute film that captures his final performance live at Ibiza’s Ushuaïa on 26 August 2016.

Both movies will be on Netflix from 31 December 2024.