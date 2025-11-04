"Why are we still putting up with this BS?": AlphaTheta suspends CDJ-3000 firmware update after DJs complain of vanishing playlists

AlphaTheta has withdrawn a recent Ver3.30 firmware update for its Pioneer DJ CDJ-3000 DJ player following complaints that the software was "deleting" playlists and tracks from customers' USB drives.

Over the weekend, multiple artists shared reports on social media of problems with the CDJ-3000. "Pulled up to a gig with a USB I haven't touched since last weekend (it worked then). Nothing was showing, no playlists, not a single track, fully empty", reads a post on X from Polish DJ/producer VTSS. "Connected it to Rekordbox now - it reads perfectly, also with the history for a week before. WTH?"

"This new CDJ update is the dumbest fucking thing on earth," reads a post from dubstep artist Modestep. "Warning DJ friends: if you haven’t updated to latest Rekordbox then your USBs will show up blank on the new CDJs and updated 3000s. Why are we still putting up with this BS?"

AlphaTheta's Ver3.30 update was released on October 21, bringing support for OneLibrary to the CDJ-3000. Developed in collaboration with Native Instruments and Algoriddim, OneLibrary is a standardised cross-platform library format that allows users to transfer their music collection between software and hardware systems from different brands.

"We are aware that some users have experienced issues such as playlists not being displayed after updating to the latest CDJ-3000 firmware (Ver.3.30), released on October 21, 2025. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," reads a statement on AlphaTheta's website.

"Our teams are actively investigating the situation to identify and resolve the cause. As a precaution, distribution of firmware Ver.3.30 has been temporarily suspended until the investigation is complete."

"We remain committed to providing the most reliable and seamless experience possible, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this."

AlphaTheta suggests that customers that have already installed the update temporarily downgrade to Ver3.20 to ensure "stable operation". If you need to check your current firmware version or download Ver3.20, follow this link.

The issue can also be resolved without downgrading by creating a new library on your USB using Rekordbox's Device Library Plus format – Seattle-based DJ Nohup has put together a helpful guide to doing just that.

Read the full statement on AlphaTheta's website.