“More flexibility, more accessibility, and more ways to connect with Traktor”: Native Instruments launches entry-level Traktor Play DJ software and bundles it with controllers from AlphaTheta and Reloop

Native Instruments has announced the launch of Traktor Play, a new streamlined version of its DJ software aimed primarily at beginners. According to its launch announcement, the software offers “everything you need to DJ with none of the complexity”.

Traktor Play is a two-channel DJ application that offers Beatport streaming integration and access to a core selection of the creative tools found in Traktor Pro 4.

On the mixing front, it features two decks and two mixer channels, each equipped with three EQ bands and a one-knob Mixer FX control capable of filter and delay sweeps.

There are also further effect modules ported over from Traktor Pro, offering tools including reverb, delay and gating effects.

On the performance front, Traktor Play includes a simplified version of its big sibling’s stem separation tech, allowing users to mute the drums on any track as it plays back. There’s also an 808-style drum machine based on Traktor’s Pattern Player as well as looping, hot cue and Flux Mode.

Traktor users will likely recall that this isn’t the first time NI has released a beginner-friendly version of the software. The company previously developed an iteration called Traktor DJ, which was a free version of the application designed for both desktop and iOS, which was discontinued last year.

Traktor Play differs from Traktor DJ in several important ways though. Firstly, Traktor Play is not a free app, but a cheaper version, priced at $49/€49. Secondly, unlike Traktor DJ, Play is based on the same engine as its Pro sibling, meaning that there’s a more obvious and clear path for those who start out on the basic app to expand to the more comprehensive version.

Interestingly, although NI launched a new Traktor controller of its own last week, Traktor Play is launching bundled with a selection of hardware devices from rival brands. Both AlphaTheta’s DDJ-FLX2 and DDJ-FLX4 will now come with a license for Traktor Play and full plug-and-play capabilities.

Traktor Play will also come bundled with Reloop’s Reloop Buddy and Reloop Ready controllers. Compatibility isn’t plug-and-play here, but NI says that setting the controllers up for use with the software will involve “just a few additional clicks”.

“Partnering directly with AlphaTheta and Reloop marks an exciting new chapter for Traktor,” says Simon Cross, CPTO at Native Instruments. “This collaboration means DJs have more flexibility, more accessibility, and more ways to connect with Traktor than ever before.”

Head to the Native Instruments site for more.