Novation launches Play, a free plugin for Launchkey Mk4 owners

Novation has announced the launch of a new free virtual instrument for owners of its Launchkey Mk4 MIDI controller.

Developed in collaboration with Swedish software developer Klevgrand, Play features 80 curated presets based on samples from instruments such as the Novation Peak and Bass Station II, Sequential Prophet-6 and Oberheim OB-6, spanning leads, basses, pads and drum kits.

Play is designed to integrate seamlessly with Launchkey. Presets can be selected directly from the hardware, and each preset's macros are automatically mapped to Launchkey's eight encoders.

Play's four Pad FX (Chorus, Cassette, Spinner and Freeze) can be punched in live via dedicated pads on the controller, and these are joined by three global effects, including a "lush, cavernous reverb", a one-knob compressor and a flexible delay.

Launched in August 2024, the fourth generation of the Launchkey range is made up of six models, from the 25-key Launchkey Mini to the semi-weighted 61-key Launchkey 61. The MK4 series reimagined the look and feel of the controllers while introducing a number of new features.

In our review of Novation's 25- and 37-key Launchkey Mk4 controllers, we described the Launchkeys as "a pleasure to use", praising the logical control layout and upgraded keybed.

"The updated Launchkeys are just as good as controllers as they are keyboards," we concluded. "Use them with your favourite software or hardware, and these versatile devices will take care of pretty much everything for you."

Novation Play is compatible with macOS and Windows and available both standalone and in AU/AAX/VST/VST3 formats. If you own a Launchkey Mk4, head over to your customer portal on Novation's website to download the plugin.