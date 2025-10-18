Buy one $49.99 IK Multimedia plugin and get a whopping 38 free with the best plugin deal of the year so far

In what must be one of the most generous giveaways I've ever reported on, at IK Multimedia you can bag yourself 34 free pieces of software when you buy a single title, with prices starting at just $49.99. It's an incredible offer and at the minimum price of each bit of software, potentially worth up to $1,700+ worth of samples, instruments, and plugins.

It could be just the injection your latest productions need, as included in the giveaway are guitar tones courtesy of Tonex as well as a huge array of other instruments including Pianoverse, Modo Bass 2, Modo Drum, SampleTank 4, and many more.

So far over 30,000 musicians have taken part, and if that number reaches 40,000 then everyone will get 50 free pieces of software for the price of 1. It's pretty likely to hit that as well, as it was 26,000 registrations when I started writing this article. It's an astoundingly good offer, and it's not just limited to software purchases either.

If you're looking at some of IK Multimedia's hardware, like their Tonex pedals, audio interfaces, or studio monitors, then you can also qualify for the offer. This would allow you to potentially grab 50 free software titles to go with your new hardware.

IK Multimedia Group Buy: 38+ plugins for the price of 1

Grab yourself up to 50 software titles for the price of 1 qualifying piece of software or hardware with the incredible IK Multimedia group buy offer. Currently sat at 38 free plugins when you buy one, you can bag yourself everything from Amplitude 5, SampleTank 4, Modo Bass 2, T-RackS 5 and many more. If enough people register for the offer, you could end up with a full 50 free pieces of software!

The offer runs until the 31st of October, and with the incoming arrival of the Black Friday plugin deals expected towards the end of the month or the beginning of November, this is a great way to bag yourself an early deal on some top-quality software.

Included in the deal is the excellent Tonex amp modelling suite, which features some incredibly realistic captures of some of the most iconic guitar amplifiers of all time. I got use the software when I was reviewing the IK Multimedia Tonex One pedal, and some of the captures absolutely blew me away.

IK Multimedia's Modo Bass 2 is also included in the deal, which we gave a healthy four and a half stars out of five when we reviewed it. Jam-packed full of exceptionally modelled bass guitars, it's a great way to add a genuine-sounding bass guitar to your productions even if you don't have the first clue how to play the actual instrument.

You can also get access to some awesome piano tones via Pianoverse, which we also gave a well-deserved four and a half stars out of five in our Pianoverse review. It's jam-packed with sounds both realistic and unrealistic, and we really enjoyed the variety of effects you can apply to your pianos, as well as the spaces you could situate them in.