“We built Paradise to make any guitarist feel like they’re playing in a dream studio": Universal Audio releases Paradise Guitar Studio – and it's 25% off for Cyber Monday

Universal Audio has announced the release of Paradise Guitar Studio, an "end-to-end virtual studio for guitar" that brings together a varied selection of modelled amps, cabs, mics, pedals and studio effects in a single plugin.

Paradise Guitar Studio features 11 amps from UA's expanding catalogue of emulations, which transitioned last year from pedal to plugin form, including takes on the Fender Deluxe, Fender Tweed and Vox AC30, along with the recently released Fender Showman imitation Showtime '64.

These are joined by an extensive range of 35 modelled cabinet/mic combinations. Tones can be shaped further using an array of 26 modelled stompboxes and studio effects that covers everything from classic overdrive and chorus to 1176-style compression, plate and spring reverbs, tape delay, pitch-shifters and more.

Save 25% ($50) Universal Audio Paradise Guitar Studio: was $199 now $149 at uaudio.com

Custom signal chains can be crafted in Paradise Guitar Studio by lining up amps, cabs, mics and effects in the plugin's drag-and-drop pedalboard-style interface, or you can choose from a selection of 300 ready-made presets categorized by genre and vibe. UA has thoughtfully integrated a tuner, input gate and output limiter to help you dial in your sound.

“We built Paradise to make any guitarist feel like they’re playing in a dream studio," says UA's Senior Product Designer James Santiago. “It’s the most complete ‘end‑to‑end’ virtual experience we’ve ever built, with hand-picked tube amps and essential recording gear, all in a single plug‑in.”

Universal Audio's Paradise Guitar Studio is currently available at an introductory price of $149. As part of its Black Friday sale, UA is offering discounts across most of its product catalogue, along with a free plugin from a list of 10 software titles that includes its LA-2A and Space Echo emulations.

