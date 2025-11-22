With up to 85% off bundles, the 12 Days of UAD early Black Friday sale has some of the best plugin discounts you'll see this year

The precursor to Universal Audio’s official Black Friday sale has landed in the shape of their 12 days of UAD sale which runs from now until 27 November, the day before Black Friday. UA doesn’t discount lightly, and its plugins have earned their reputation by being a sonic cut above. When you buy into UAD, you’re buying into decades of engineering heritage and a sound that has become the benchmark across pro studios and serious home setups.

What makes the sale compelling is the sheer variety on offer, and the ability to customise your own bundle. This isn’t a token twenty dollars off a legacy compressor. UA has taken a proper swing at its catalogue, dropping prices on some of its most used, most session-saving tools. I’ve hand picked a few of my favourites below before their official Black Friday plugin deals land:

Save 67% ($200) UAD Guitar Amp Plugins: was $299 now $99 at uaudio.com Get into UAD’s amp-modelling suite at bargain pricing: classic emulations like the Woodrow ’55, Ruby ’63 Top Boost, Dream ’65 Reverb, and Lion ’68 Plexi are all available at this level. It’s a chance to build your virtual amp rig without breaking the bank. Pick your favourites for $29 each (usually $149), grab a 4x essentials bundle for only $99 (usually $299).

Save 27% ($150) UAD Signature Edition Bundle Version 3: was $549 now $399 at uaudio.com This bundle features more than 60 UAD plug-ins, including new additions like Ocean Way Studios Deluxe, A-Type Multiband Dynamic Enhancer, Anthem Analog Synthesizer, Showtime ’64 Tube Amp, Woodrow ’55, plus classic favourites like the 1176, LA-2A, API Vision, Studer A800 and more. It’s a deep-dive toolbox covering compression, EQ, reverb, tape, synths and guitar, and might be everything you need in one tidy place.

For producers who keep a tight plugin arsenal, these deals make it possible to pick up your mixes’ missing ingredients without worrying about stacking more subscriptions or resorting to knockoff emulations. For those who already live in a UA-heavy workflow, the sale is an easy way to fill the gaps.

If you know UAD plugins, you know the appeal. It’s the weight of their compressors, the harmonic texture in their preamps, the credibility of the tape and transformer modelling, and the clarity their reverbs and delays bring without shoving themselves into the front of the mix. The specifics matter because the devil is always in the nuance. You’re not buying tools that get you ninety percent of the way. You’re buying tools that finish the job and make the rest of your chain behave.

Discounts vary but they’re decent. Mix bundles that usually sit in premium territory have dropped near to impulse-buy price levels. Elite-tier guitar amp models are suddenly cheaper than a night out. Full-fat collections that stack more plugins than most users own are reduced enough to tempt even those who think they already have everything.

If you know exactly which sounds you reach for, this is an easy win. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to jump into the UAD ecosystem, this is the most painless entry point you’re likely to see for a long while.

